Unlocking the power of location: how GeoPlace supports digital transformation in the public sector

As the UK public sector continues to embrace the opportunities of digital transformation, the foundations on which services are built have never been more critical. At GeoPlace, we believe that location data is one of those essential foundations. Most public service and citizen interactions are tied to a physical location. Our vision is to help government at all levels become truly digitally enabled by ensuring that these locations are precisely identified, consistently referenced, and intelligently linked.

A strategic asset for government

GeoPlace is a public sector limited liability partnership between the Local Government Association and Ordnance Survey. Our core mission is to create and maintain the authoritative address and street data for the UK. We manage the central hub for the Unique Property Reference Numbers (UPRN) and Unique Street Reference Numbers (USRN), the standard identifiers for every addressable location and street across the country.

These identifiers are more than technical labels. They act as the glue that connects systems, datasets and organisations, enabling a genuinely integrated approach to public service delivery. As government departments and agencies seek to join up services and modernise operations, they offer a proven pathway to unlock efficiency, improve outcomes, and strengthen trust in digital government.

Well-connected public sector services

A truly connected public sector starts with data that can move seamlessly across boundaries. The UPRN and USRN provide that thread. From emergency services and adult social care to planning, waste collection and housing, these identifiers allow services to recognise and respond to the same place in the same way, regardless of which organisation is involved.

For example, councils can use UPRNs to coordinate better between departments when dealing with vulnerable households. NHS and local government data can be linked safely to support care at home. In transport and infrastructure, the USRN ensures roadworks are better planned and communicated. These are not abstract benefits, they are tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.

Strengthening digital and data infrastructure

GeoPlace supports the government’s ambition to strengthen digital and data infrastructure by providing a national data asset of the highest quality. Every local authority in England and Wales contributes address and street data through a contractual agreement. We rigorously validate this data, ensuring consistency, quality assurance, and accessibility, nationally.

The result is a set of authoritative location data products delivered to the market in two key ways. Under the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA), local authorities and other public sector bodies can access this data free of charge from Ordnance Survey to support service delivery and policy-making.

For the commercial sector, the data is made available through Ordnance Survey’s National Geographic Database (OS NGD) providing detailed and accurate location information. This infrastructure supports vital national operations such as the census, benefit administration, energy efficiency schemes and emergency response. It helps eliminate duplication, reduce fraud, and optimise service delivery. By investing in a robust, shared data foundation, the public sector avoids the inefficiencies of fragmented systems and accelerates digital innovation.

Moreover, we support technical resilience by offering services around data validation, cleansing, and enrichment. We work closely with data custodians across the public sector to ensure the information they rely on is up-to-date, complete, and aligned with national standards.

Crucially, we also offer guidance and support through our training programmes, data improvement tools, and peer networks. This human layer, empowering the public sector workforce, is just as vital as the technical change.

Local innovation at scale

GeoPlace works hand in hand with local authorities. Our national Exemplar Awards celebrate the local custodians who are innovating with location data, often delivering outsized results with limited resources.

For instance, councils have used UPRNs to:

Identify homes eligible for fuel poverty grants more accurately.

Support school admissions and catchment mapping.

Automate property inspections and reduce housing fraud.

Increase recycling rates through better bin route planning.

These examples showcase how innovation, underpinned by high-quality data, can scale up to produce national impact.

The power of AI and location

Artificial Intelligence needs structured, accurate data. Without it, models are biased, incomplete, or simply ineffective. Location data, particularly when standardised through UPRNs and USRNs, enables spatial reasoning and geographic insights that can transform how AI is applied in the public sector.

From predictive analytics in adult social care to routing algorithms for emergency response, the integration of location intelligence ensures that AI is grounded in real-world context. GeoPlace plays a critical role in ensuring that the location layer within AI solutions is trusted, interoperable, and complete.

Delivering a better future for all

GeoPlace supports the goals outlined in the Blueprint for Modern Digital Government and the AI Opportunities Action Plan. Our work enables local and central government to:

Deliver joined-up services.

Optimise resource allocation.

Increase transparency and accountability.

Empower citizens with better digital experiences.

As the public sector navigates rapid change, from AI adoption and net zero goals to increased demands on frontline services, the role of trusted location data has never been more relevant.

We believe that every successful transformation starts with knowing where. Where services are delivered. Where needs exist. Where opportunities lie.

With the power of location, we help government act with precision, insight and agility, creating a better, fairer and more connected society.