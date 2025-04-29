Unlocking the Power of Place: What to Expect at the GeoPlace Annual Conference 2025

A real highlight of the year is almost upon us, the GeoPlace Annual Conference returns on 22 May 2025, bringing together people from across local and central government together with industry for a packed day of insight, discussion, and innovation—all centred on how location data is transforming public service delivery.

Moving to London for 2025 (which also the 20th anniversary of the conference), the event is designed for data practitioners, policy leads, planners, and transformation specialists who are using (or want to use) geospatial data, UPRNs, and USRNs to improve efficiency, cut costs, and deliver smarter services.

What should you expect from the day?

Real-world impact, from data to delivery

The conference opens with keynotes from HMRC, the Bank of England, Upstream and other policy leaders, exploring how location data underpins economic resilience, data interoperability, and resilience.

Planning, safety, and sustainable communities

Later sessions focus on the data lifecycle and its role in building safe, responsive, and well-connected communities. Speakers from MHCLG, the National Fire Chiefs Council, MadeTech, and Addland share how accurate, timely data enables everything from building safety to real-time reporting on housing delivery targets through better integration of planning and building control systems.

Collaboration in Action: Roundtable Sessions

One of the most popular parts of the GeoPlace Conference returns—collaborative roundtable discussions designed to spark conversation and practical insight. Attendees can choose from 30 different topics and take part in four 15-minute sessions, each facilitated by a subject expert.

These small-group discussions are a chance to share experiences, brainstorm solutions, and exchange ideas with peers on subjects as wide-ranging as devolution and local government reorganisation, to data linking to the Data Entry Conventions and BS7666 review, digitisation of data, NUAR, planning streetworks, children’s place-based data, active travel spatial analysis and plenty more.

Local authority case studies; from data to delivery

In the afternoon, we move from strategy to reality with case studies from local authorities demonstrating data’s impact on the ground:

Tower Hamlets links school and GP data to assess the effects of free school meals on child health and education.

Lewisham uses its LLPG to enhance asset management across departments.

Kingston & Sutton improved pre-Census address data, leading to more accurate funding.

Wiltshire & Swindon Prepared takes a joined-up approach to emergency planning and supporting vulnerable residents.

Reading Borough Council demonstrates how a central GIS and data team supports services through integration.

Tameside shares insights into embedding UPRNs in planning to streamline data flow and service coordination.

Streets, mapping, and collaboration

Further sessions look at the critical role of street data in roadworks coordination, traffic management, route planning, and asset management—with input from the Department for Transport, Ordnance Survey, and West Sussex County Council. A panel featuring Leeds City Council, Royal Mail, and the Valuation Office Agency explores how data exchange can strengthen collaboration across sectors.

A Connected Street Naming and Numbering Landscape

This panel discussion, chaired by Nick Chapallaz, Managing Director of GeoPlace explores how improved coordination and collaboration in Street Naming and Numbering (SNN) can unlock greater consistency, quality, and value across national datasets. Panellists include:

Rachel Antcliffe, Principal LLPG Officer, Leeds City Council

Ian Evans, Head of Address Management Unit, Royal Mail

Stuart Andrews, Interim Head of Data Architecture, Valuation Office Agency

Celebration of excellence and innovation

The day concludes with a presentation from the Local Government Association on its “Best Kept Secret” campaign, a look at transformation in the Valuation Office Agency, an address from the leaders of the local government data governance process and the announcement of the prestigious GeoPlace Exemplar Awards, recognising outstanding achievements in address and street data use across local government.

An engaging exhibition

Throughout the day, attendees can visit a vibrant exhibition featuring over 25 suppliers and knowledge partners, showcasing tools and technologies that support location-based service delivery.

Connecting with people

If you’re coming to London the evening before the conference, just us for drinks and a pub quiz, and complete your day with drinks at the close of conference, before departing home. There are plenty of networking breaks throughout the day, enabling you to meet people with the same interests as you. Our sessions are also designed to enable to interaction, supported by a purpose-built conference app.

CPD, learning and knowledge exchange

We know that your time is important. You’ll take home much more than keynote presentations from this conference. We focus on knowledge, skills, professionalism and CPD. We have received 5 CPD points from the Royal Geographic Society (RGS) and 5 from the Association for Geographic Information (AGI). You’ll also have the opportunity to meet several key organisations at the exhibition, offering guidance and support to professionals working with data such as the AGI, Socitm, ONS, Government Geography Profession, HAUC(UK), the DfT’s road statistics team.

So whether you’re a data provider, hands-on with geospatial systems or helping shape the bigger picture, the GeoPlace Annual Conference offers a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and celebrate the value of data in public service.

Come along, we’d love to see you.

Find out more and register free

