Welsh Government
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Unlocking Wales’ Potential - creating a Culture and Sport powerhouse
The first step towards a new Culture and Sport strategy, which will be based on real actions to turn the vision of Wales as a culture and sport powerhouse into reality, begins today.
- Call for Evidence to create new 10-year Culture and Sport Strategy.
- Sport and Creative Industries to be included for first time.
- The strategy aims to develop Wales into a culture and sport powerhouse.
Unlocking Wales’ Potential is a call for evidence to inform a new culture and sport strategy, with the aim that these are not seen as optional but rather as an essential part of national life. With Wales becoming a country where creativity, participation and excellence is a basic right for all.
For the first time a culture strategy will include sport and the creative industries, with measurable actions for each sector.
This first phase will begin with a panel discussion at the National Eisteddfod, with engagement events planned across Wales and with individual sectors at all levels over the next few months.
The Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said:
This initial conversation at the Eisteddfod will be the start of a new chapter for culture and sport in Wales, as we discuss how they can unlock the potential of our nation.
I’m excited that we are beginning a journey towards a new strategy and long-term vision for these sectors which are at the core of our national identity.
Across Wales, we are already seeing amazing and pioneering work in these areas which is transforming lives, but we can go further.
Over the next few months, everyone across Wales will have the opportunity to contribute towards the development of this strategy and I’m looking forward to hearing ideas from people and organisations on how we can unleash Wales’ true potential by taking a fresh look at a culture and sport strategy.
The Call for Evidence will run until December 18th.
The findings of the engagement process and the call for evidence will be shared in Spring 2027 and will form the basis of the new strategy and sector specific action plans.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/unlocking-wales-potential-creating-culture-and-sport-powerhouse
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