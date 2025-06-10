UNOCA’s role in early warning, preventive diplomacy and regional coordination is more vital than ever: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on UNOCA.

First, the United Kingdom welcomes Gabon’s continued progress toward democratic governance and commends SRSG Abarry’s support for a credible, inclusive and transparent transition.

The peaceful conduct of the April 2025 presidential elections was a positive step and we are encouraged by Gabon’s readmission to the African Union. The legislative and senatorial elections in September will be an important milestone.

And we encourage the government of Gabon to remain committed to transparency and due process as they look to deliver for the Gabonese people.

Second, the United Kingdom remains concerned by ongoing violence in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West regions and its impact on civilians. We note that UNOCA is well-placed to support a Cameroonian-led dialogue and resolution to the conflict.

We also note that the long-standing crisis in the Lake Chad Basin is affecting Cameroon’s Far North region, with government forces fighting Boko Haram and Islamic State.

Given the cross-border nature of this threat, we urge greater regional cooperation through the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the Multinational Joint Task Force.

Third, we recognise the completion of Chad’s political transition. We welcome the increased representation of women and the increased diversity of the National Assembly.

But we note concern at reports of corruption, harassment and the intimidation of opposition parties during the electoral process. We urge Chad to increase political and media freedoms to ensure a more peaceful, pluralistic, and transparent democracy.

Finally, President, the United Kingdom maintains its steadfast support for the work of UNOCA and its good offices. UNOCA’s role in early warning, preventive diplomacy, and regional coordination is more vital than ever.

We encourage continued collaboration with ECCAS and other regional actors to address cross-border threats and promote sustainable peace for the region.