Unpacking the National Data Library for the UK Tech Sector: A Workshop Series

The UK Government has committed to delivering the National Data Library (NDL) to improve access to high-quality data for research, innovation, and public benefit.

techUK sees this as a major opportunity to make public sector data more accessible and available for the tech sector, which could lead to a future wave of research-driven innovation. The question persists as to whether using the NDL is the only role for the UK’s tech sector, or whether the sector could also play a foundational role as partners in layers, tooling, and value derived from the NDL.

To shape a strong, industry-led position on the matter, in a way that supports and builds on the government’s current plans, techUK is convening a three-part workshop series with members.

