Unpaid carers in Wales are set to benefit from a £9m short breaks fund

Unpaid carers of all ages in Wales are set to benefit from a short breaks fund after a £9m investment from the Welsh Government.

The scheme, which will benefit from funding for the next three years, will increase opportunities for unpaid carers to take a break from their caring role.

It will support unpaid carers in Wales to enjoy regular periods away from their caring responsibilities, in an effort to prevent burnout and boost their mental and physical wellbeing.

It will help them to take part in hobbies or activities, including a chance to visit the gym, learn a new skill or de-stress by going for a walk or reading a book.

A short break could also be a trip away from home with family or friends and could also involve spending time with the person they support and care for.

Throughout the last two years of the pandemic many carers have struggled to take breaks to help them cope with the pressures of their caring responsibilities.

Restrictions during lockdown have limited where they can go and what they can do, and also meant carers were unable to access support from family and friends, leading to further fatigue and, in some cases, pushing them near to breaking point.

Taking a break, whether through support, a service or having an experience, can help unpaid carers cope with stresses and strains, helping to provide much needed rest, enjoy activities they have been unable to do and complete other day to day tasks.

It can also help them to catch-up with family and friends.

A survey of more than 700 unpaid carers found 7 in 10 carers have been unable to take any breaks since March last year.

Another survey of 1,500 unpaid carers also found more than half had to give up on hobbies or personal interests because of their caring role.

This new short break scheme, which will be co-ordinated by a third sector organisation working with others across the public and third sector, will enable more unpaid carers across Wales to have access to the right break for them, at the right time.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said: