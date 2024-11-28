Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Unpaid carers supported by £22.6 million investment in innovation
£22.6 million invested in innovative projects across the country to support unpaid cares as well as people with care needs.
- Technology, digital innovations and projects to support unpaid carers to be rolled out across England
- Funding boost will help give carers much-needed breaks and greater flexibility with caring responsibilities
- It follows the biggest rise in the Carer’s Allowance earnings threshold since the 1970s, allowing unpaid carers to earn more
New technology and innovations in care will improve the lives of unpaid carers and care users following a funding boost announced by the Minister of Care today (Thursday).
The Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock will announce a £22.6 million boost for initiatives that will improve support for unpaid carers in England, including projects to help give carers much-needed breaks and greater flexibility, as well as technology to make their lives easier, at the National Children and Adult Services Conference on Thursday 28th November.
Money will be released next week through the Accelerating Reform Fund (ARF) to support successful schemes run by local authorities. They include new ways to identify and recognise unpaid carers to ensure nobody is left behind, digitising carers’ assessments so that they are easier to access, and setting up carers’ support services in hospitals.
Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said:
Unpaid carers are the country’s unsung heroes: they provide invaluable support to vulnerable people every day.
It is vital they too have the support they need so they can look after their own health and wellbeing. This funding will allow local authorities to harness the full potential of technology to give carers more flexibility and help with these crucial roles.
Kathryn Smith, Chief Executive at Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE), said:
SCIE is excited to be delivering the ARF support programme to participating local authorities. Nearly 70% of the local projects address the needs of unpaid carers. Others are using innovation to drive greater productivity and to improve people’s care experiences. We expect the learnings from the programme to generate insights about how to scale and spread innovation within social care.
Initiatives that are being rolled out across the country include:
- In Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon And Wiltshire, local authorities are rolling out technology to enable remote monitoring of people with care needs at night. This helps provide greater flexibility for unpaid carers and more independence for people with care needs.
- Worcestershire are deploying video technology to support carers when people are discharged from hospital to allow remote monitoring from healthcare workers, reducing the risk of readmission.
- In Lincolnshire, local authorities are developing a workshop programme of arts, heritage and nature activities for unpaid carers and people with care needs, namely sessions in painting, floral art, and printing. They work with unpaid carers to shape the programme with activities of their choice and they are supported with respite care and transport to ensure that unpaid carers can attend the sessions they want to have a break.
- In London, local authorities have set up a Think Carer campaign to help people to recognise themselves as carers and provide additional support through introducing health and lifestyle checks and carers’ counselling services.
- Medway Council and Kent County Council are in the early stages of digitising self-assessments, so unpaid carers can easily find the information, advice and guidance that they need to make their lives easier. They have also published an employer carers toolkit online for local businesses support carers in their workforce.
The ARF is also supporting some areas in the country to scale up community-based care models. These enshrine ‘home first’ principles that enable people to live independently for longer, such as through the Shared Lives service – which matches people with care needs with approved carers who share their homes.
At the Budget last month, the Chancellor announced the Carer’s Allowance earnings threshold will increase by over £2,300, providing unpaid carers the opportunity to earn more while simultaneously caring for their loved ones. This is the largest increase to the earnings limit since the Carer’s Allowance was introduced in 1976.
Councils will also receive £1.3 billion of new funding for 2025/2026, including at least £600 million for social care, alongside an extra £86 million for the Disabled Facilities Grant to bolster support for councils and those with social care needs to prolong their independence and reduce hospitalisations.
The government is determined to tackle the challenges facing adult social care and build a National Care Service so everybody can access the high-quality care they deserve.
Background
The Accelerating Reform Fund (ARF) provides a total of £42.6 million over 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 to 123 local projects, covering 149 Local Authorities, over 35 delivery partners, in in all 42 Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) across the country. The fund supports innovation and adopts new, creative initiatives to improve support for unpaid carers and in the adult social care sector.
The first tranche of funding, £20 million, was released in 2023/2024. The second tranche of funding, £22.6 million, will be released to local authorities next week.
The projects will be evaluated to ensure that we learn from them about how to best support and encourage ongoing innovation in the adult social care sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/unpaid-carers-supported-by-226-million-investment-in-innovation
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Rogue employers will be banned from hiring overseas workers28/11/2024 17:12:00
Shameless businesses who commit serious offences will be banned from sponsoring overseas workers to crack down on visa abuse and prevent exploitation.
First patients benefit from cutting-edge UK scanner to transform drug discovery and diagnose serious illnesses earlier28/11/2024 13:12:00
New total-body scanner supports patients through earlier diagnoses and treatment while aiding new medicines discovery.
Landmark genetics partnership to probe causes of cancer and dementia27/11/2024 12:07:00
Oxford Nanopore’s breakthrough genetic sequencing tech to analyse 50,000 samples from UK Biobank, to create a world-first ‘epigenetic map’.
Over 1 million change.nhs.uk visits as NHS debate hits Somerset27/11/2024 10:10:10
More than 100 people from the county visited Somerset Cricket Club in Taunton to discuss their views of the NHS
MPs to vote on landmark smoking ban to stop cycle of addiction26/11/2024 16:10:10
Votes on the world-leading Tobacco and Vapes Bill will move the UK one step closer to becoming smoke-free.
New protections for whistleblowers under NHS manager proposals26/11/2024 10:10:10
NHS managers who silence whistleblowers could be barred from working in the NHS, under proposals being announced this week.
Lords to consider landmark reforms to mental health care25/11/2024 16:10:00
Mental Health Bill will give patients enhanced rights to make decisions regarding their own care, ensuring their voice is heard throughout the treatment process
1 million visits to Change.NHS.UK as roadshow hits Leicestershire25/11/2024 12:10:00
The biggest ever conversation about the future of the NHS came to the Midlands recently.