Tuesday 19 Sep 2023 @ 15:15
Met Office
Printable version

Unprecedented September heatwave summary

As the weather in the UK turns increasingly Autumnal, it may already seem a distant memory that the start of September saw an unprecedented heatwave in the UK.

For the first time there was a run of seven consecutive days recording 30°C or higher in September. This surpassed the previous longest runs of five days in September 1929 and 1911.

It was also a notable spell for overnight temperatures, with the first consecutive tropical nights recorded in September.

A significant number of long running weather stations broke their September maximum temperature records, some by quite a margin.

A summary of the notable weather event has now been published, with all the statistics and records outlined and contextualised against the historical record.

Click here for the full blog post

 

Channel website: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk

Original article link: https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2023/09/19/unprecedented-september-heatwave-summary/

Share this article

Latest News from
Met Office

Awakening Atlantic heralds autumn’s arrival

18/09/2023 13:15:00

The weather conditions which brought widespread disruption and impacts over the last 36 hours have largely moved eastwards.

Potentially thundery weekend ahead

15/09/2023 16:15:00

The UK is in for a change to an increasingly humid and potentially thundery picture during the weekend, particularly on Sunday, with National Severe Weather Warnings possible.

What do we mean by a climate tipping point?

13/09/2023 10:15:15

In the context of climate science, a tipping point refers to a critical threshold in the earth’s system or related processes which, if passed, can cause sudden, dramatic or even irreversible changes to some of the earth’s largest systems, such as the Antarctic ice sheet or the Amazon rainforest.

Heat to last into the weekend for some

05/09/2023 13:15:00

Official heatwave criteria will be met for large parts of southern UK this week, with temperatures likely to remain high into the weekend for much of England and Wales.

Weather responders included in 2023/24 storm names

04/09/2023 15:15:15

The names of those who work to keep people safe in times of severe weather have been included in the new storm names for the 2023/24 season.

Heatwave conditions for many this week

04/09/2023 13:15:00

Official heatwave criteria will be met for large parts of southern UK this week, with temperatures likely to exceed 30°C in some places.

Heatwave on the horizon?

04/09/2023 10:25:00

The first full week of September is likely to contain a heatwave for some parts of the UK, says the Met Office’s latest forecast.

How will cold weather affect energy demand in a changing climate?

29/08/2023 15:15:15

This month we have been exploring the topic of climate science for decision making. The UK Government’s Net Zero Strategy includes commitments related to how we decarbonise our energy supply and how we power buildings in light of our changing climate.

Sunshine and showers for the weekend

23/08/2023 16:05:00

Low pressure will influence the UK’s weather once again this weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and showers for many.

Why we should be measuring social value