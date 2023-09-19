Met Office
Unprecedented September heatwave summary
As the weather in the UK turns increasingly Autumnal, it may already seem a distant memory that the start of September saw an unprecedented heatwave in the UK.
For the first time there was a run of seven consecutive days recording 30°C or higher in September. This surpassed the previous longest runs of five days in September 1929 and 1911.
It was also a notable spell for overnight temperatures, with the first consecutive tropical nights recorded in September.
A significant number of long running weather stations broke their September maximum temperature records, some by quite a margin.
A summary of the notable weather event has now been published, with all the statistics and records outlined and contextualised against the historical record.
