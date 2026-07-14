Unprecedented services trade deal unveiled as UK seals agreement with Switzerland

FTA seals £5.2bn services deal with Switzerland and separate agreement paves way for travellers to use Swiss E-gates.

Services deal estimated to increase UK exports to Switzerland by £5.2 billion annually in the long run

Separate initiative paves way for British travellers to use Swiss e-gates, making journeys quicker and easier

In a first, the UK and Switzerland intend to scrap roaming charges for travellers

British lawyers, accountants, architects and other service providers are set to benefit from the UK’s most significant trade deal for services ever following an agreement made between the UK and Switzerland yesterday.

The new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is estimated to unlock £5.2 billion a year in additional UK services exports to Switzerland in the long run.

Switzerland is the UK’s 6th largest services export market with over £30 billion in bilateral services trade in 2025. With services contributing to 81% of UK economic output and 83% of employment, the agreement will help support the sectors critical to delivering growth, investment and long-term economic resilience.

In addition to the FTA, and a win for the 800,000 annual UK visits to Switzerland - UK nationals will soon be able to use Swiss e-gates, helping business travellers, workers and holidaymakers move more quickly through passport control and avoid lengthy queues when visiting Switzerland.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

Whether you’re growing a business or travelling for work, this agreement is about making life easier and creating more opportunity for people across the UK. It means British firms will find it easier to sell their expertise in one of our most important markets in Europe, supporting jobs and investment here at home. British people will also be able to enjoy using their mobile in Switzerland without extra roaming charges, and alongside the FTA, they will soon also have quicker trips through Swiss airports. This landmark agreement is the sixth trade deal we’ve secured in two years and will open up new opportunities for British businesses and help drive growth across the country

Trade Secretary Peter Kyle yesterday said:

This is the most significant services trade deal the UK has ever negotiated. It will bring huge benefits to British business and consumers and comes after a slew of deals with the US, Europe, the Gulf, South Korea and India. This deal will mean faster journeys through the border, cheaper phone use for families and business travellers to Switzerland, and new opportunities for British firms selling their world-class services overseas.

Further benefits include an intention to include surcharge-free international mobile roaming in the FTA, so tourists and business people would be able to use their phones in Switzerland as part of their regular phone contract, without extra roaming charges.

The new provisions also include visa-free travel for up to 90 days a year to Switzerland for UK services professionals. UK businesses will be able to transfer people to work in Switzerland for up to 5 years, without being subject to stringent economic needs tests making it easier to secure Swiss work permits for UK graduates in areas like finance, insurance and consultancy.

The deal will give UK businesses greater certainty to plan, invest and expand, including by locking in future Swiss liberalisation on services trade so British firms automatically benefit from future easing of trading rules, putting Britain ahead of global rivals.

This deal is the most significant trade agreement for services concluded by the UK and will reinforce our status as a global services superpower, helping the world’s second-largest services exporter unlock new opportunities in key Industrial Strategy sectors including finance, professional services, life sciences, creative industries and digital technologies.

The FTA will support small businesses and scaling tech firms by helping to reduce paperwork, supporting digital payments and removing barriers such as requirements to locate some back-office functions in Switzerland.

Exports to Switzerland supported 171,400 jobs in 2022, meanwhile services exports to Switzerland supported 144,800 jobs, with the agreement expected to support opportunities across all four nations, from financial services hubs to growing digital and professional services firms.

The upgraded agreement builds on the government’s wider trade agenda, following recent deals with the US, India, the GCC, South Korea and the EU, and will move towards signature and implementation subject to the usual parliamentary scrutiny.

Jon Holt, Group Chief Executive KPMG UK and Switzerland yesterday said:

Having led the merger of KPMG’s UK and Swiss firms in 2024, I’ve experienced firsthand the benefit of collaboration between these two highly developed service economies. For KPMG it has meant faster, co-developed AI adoption, deeper capability and crucially being better placed to help companies with cross border M&A and investment activity. An enhanced UK–Switzerland agreement is a highly strategic step, enabling closer alignment in key sectors such as financial and professional services making it easier for people to work seamlessly across both markets. This deal will lock in market access, reduce regulatory friction and increase certainty, giving more companies greater confidence to invest and ultimately support the long-term growth of the UK economy.

Brian Batista, Skyscanner CEO yesterday said:

At Skyscanner, we welcome the conclusion of the UK–Switzerland Free Trade Agreement. As a UK headquartered company serving millions of travellers, including as one of Switzerland’s leading travel platforms, we see tremendous value in the agreement’s strong digital trade outcomes. By protecting the free flow of data and preventing future data localisation requirements, the deal provides us with the certainty to make long-term decisions with confidence as we continue to grow and serve travellers.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor for West Yorkshire yesterday said:

This deal is great news for West Yorkshire’s world-class services economy. From the Northern Square Mile’s financial and professional services firms to scaling tech companies, better access to the Swiss market will support our companies grow and export more. It will help attract more investment into our thriving region and will strengthen opportunities for West Yorkshire businesses to succeed on the international stage.

The City UK CEO, Miles Celic OBE yesterday said:

This is a gold standard free trade agreement for services. It sets a new benchmark for what can be achieved between two ambitious services economies and underlines the UK’s strength as one of the world’s largest exporters of services. The FTA complements and builds on the Berne Financial Services Agreement and will support investment, boost the UK’s international competitiveness and strengthen confidence in the UK-Switzerland economic partnership for decades to come.

William Wright CEO Closed Door Security yesterday said:

We are excited about this new trade deal as it will enable us to provide our cyber security services from the Outer Hebrides without any barriers, while confident our business-critical intellectual property is protected. We also conduct on-site penetration assessments so being able to travel more smoothly to Switzerland is hugely important for us and will make delivering transactions with our clients so much easier.

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