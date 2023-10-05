Met Office
|Printable version
Unseasonable October warmth to come
Warmer weather is on the way for much of the UK, though rain dominates the outlook for much of Scotland.
A succession of weather fronts will bring rain, at times heavy, for Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England over the next few days.
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for western, northern and some central areas of Scotland which will come into force from midday on Friday. The warning lasts until the end of the day on Saturday, with more than 100mm of rain possible for some high ground, and around 50mm more widely.
Warm spell for the weekend
By the weekend the weather focus turns to some unseasonably warm air moving across the UK from the south.
In the latest Met Office 10 Day Trend video, Presenter and Meteorologist Alex Burkill yesterday said:
“The jet steam is going to push its way northwards ahead of the weekend, which will allow for some very warm air to come in from the south.
“As we go into the weekend frontal systems will remain trailing across Scotland as this warm air moves into the south. For many further south it will be a fine, dry day on Saturday with temperatures getting to highs of around 25C, which is unusually warm for the time of year.
“By Sunday, it’ll be a more widely dry and sunny day for many. Highs or around 26C or even 27C in isolated spots is possible.”
RNLI National Water Safety Partner, Samantha Hughes, yesterday said:
“With warm weather forecasted, we are likely to see people visiting the coast and inland waterways. As it is outside of the summer season, not everyone will be able to access a lifeguarded beach so we’d like to remind people what to do if they find themselves struggling in the water.
“Remember to float to live. Tilt your head back with your ears submerged, try to relax and breathe normally, move your hands to help you stay afloat. When it is safe, then swim to safety or call for help. If you see someone else in danger at the coast, please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/unseasonable-october-warmth-to-come
