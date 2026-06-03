Met Office
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Unsettled midweek with an evolving weekend forecast
A changeable spell of weather is expected across the UK for the next few days, with rain, showers and some blustery conditions, before attention turns to an uncertain weekend picture.
Today (Wednesday) will see a band of rain moving eastwards, which is expected to become slow-moving across parts of Scotland. Brighter intervals will follow for many, with a mix of sunshine and showers developing. The heaviest and most frequent showers are likely across northern areas, particularly Scotland and Northern Ireland for a time. Some of these showers could turn heavy, bringing a risk of thunder and possibly hail.
Thursday continues the unsettled theme, with sunny spells interspersed with frequent showers. Some showers may be heavy, with a continued risk of thunder and longer spells of rain at times in the north. It will also turn windy for many, with temperatures feeling cooler in the brisk winds.
Friday is expected to be the most settled day of the period, with a mixture of sunny spells and occasional showers, however these won’t be as heavy as previous days, and winds will also be less strong. There will be some heavier bursts of rain, likely across Scotland, with the potential for more organised rain to reach the southwest later.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast remains uncertain as Atlantic influences continue to develop.
Greg Wolverson, Deputy Chief Forecaster at the Met Office said: “The weekend will remain unsettled as an Atlantic system approaches the UK. The picture is still evolving, with several outcomes possible. The majority outline a breezy but not exceptional day on Saturday, however a few solutions highlight the risk of an unseasonably windy day with possible disruption.
“A developing area of low pressure is forming in the western Atlantic. By Friday, the way it interacts with the jet stream will determine how strong it is when it reaches us. It could either stay a well‑developed, windy system, or weaken significantly before arriving in the UK.”
“Rainfall totals could also build up through the weekend, with some areas of northwestern UK seeing successive periods of heavy rain. With several outcomes possible at this stage, do keep an eye on our forecasts as the week goes on and the picture evolves.”
You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/unsettled-midweek-with-an-evolving-weekend-forecast
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