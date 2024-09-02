Met Office
Unsettled start to September
The start of September will bring a spell of unsettled weather, with an uncertain forecast as we move through the week.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will impact parts of the UK at the start of this week, a Yellow severe weather warning is in force for Wales, north western England and eastern Scotland through to midnight tonight.
Where these showers and thunderstorms develop some places may see 30 to 40mm of rain in less than an hour and perhaps 60-80mm in one or two places. As ever with thunderstorms, not everywhere within the warning area will see the heavy showers.
Through the night, the heavy rain and thunderstorms across Scotland will clear to the north, whilst heavy showers over central parts of England may be slower to die out. This leaves Tuesday as a largely cloudy day with further showers in Northern Ireland, western Scotland and south eastern England, whilst some sunshine is likely elsewhere and it will feel fresher.
After a chilly start in the north on Wednesday morning, it will be a day of sunshine and showers across much of the UK, with more widespread cloud across central and northern Scotland. Some of the showers could be heavy and, with light winds, they will be slow moving.
