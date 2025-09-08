Met Office
Unsettled weather continues with sunshine, showers and heavier spells of wind and rain
A week of unsettled weather is expected across the UK, with sunshine and showers dominating and some longer spells of heavy rain likely, particularly in the north and west.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the best days of the week, before things turn wetter and windier from midweek.
Today (Monday), showers will develop across western areas, while eastern parts remain largely dry with sunny spells. It will feel cooler than the weekend, with breezy conditions in the northwest and lighter winds elsewhere.
Tomorrow (Tuesday) a new area of low-pressure approaches from the west, bringing rain to western areas through the morning. This will ease to showers later in the day and away from this, there will be variable cloud and scattered light showers. Temperatures remain near average for the time of year.
