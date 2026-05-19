Met Office
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Unsettled weather to make way for warmth ahead of Bank Holiday weekend
The UK’s cool and unsettled weather will make way for increasingly warm conditions on Friday, with the warmest day of the year so far on the way and pleasant weather at times through the weekend.
Rain and cloud continues to affect the UK over the next few days, keeping conditions unsettled, with Wednesday seeing variable cloud and outbreaks of rain, particularly across northern areas.
Temperatures will remain near normal for most, but turn warmer in the east on Wednesday into Thursday. As high pressure begins to rise from the south, Thursday becomes brighter for some and likely staying drier in the southeast, as the rain moves northeast in the morning. However, rain may persist in western and north-western areas, as low pressure remains slow-moving in the west.
Continued warmth and settled weather into next week
Into the end of the week, Friday is likely to see temperatures rise further and are likely to see the warmest day of the year so far, with a peak of 28°C possible in the southeast of England.
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Tony Wisson said:
“The weather later this week will feel like a marked contrast from recent days, with warm, fine and settled weather for many. While the warmth will persist through the Bank Holiday weekend, conditions will turn more unsettled later Friday and into Saturday, with a mix of cloud, showers and longer spells of rain.
“There is also the chance of thundery rain in places. Nonetheless, temperatures should remain warm or very warm through Saturday and into Sunday, with highs around 26°C in the south across the weekend and into next week.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/unsettled-weather-to-make-way-for-warmth-ahead-of-bank-holiday-weekend
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