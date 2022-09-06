Unsettled week ahead

With an area of low pressure slowly moving across the UK this week, the weather will remain unsettled.

Autumnal weather is moving in this week as low pressure dominates the weather across the UK. A large area of low pressure is situated to the southwest of the UK and will slowly track eastwards through the week.

In the Met Office’s latest week ahead forecast, Senior Presenter and Meteorologist Alex Deakin, explains: “We often have one area of high pressure controlling our weather, we've certainly seen that a lot through the summer. But one area of low pressure controlling things for a number of days is fairly unusual.”

During the first half of the week, each day will see a mixture of showers or longer spells of rain interspersed with drier periods. Some thunderstorms are expected, which could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours where they form.

Alex continues: “By the time we get to Thursday, that low pressure is moving in across the UK. The isobars just perhaps starting to open up in places. It could be quite windy across the southwest on Wednesday night for sure, but otherwise, as this low moves in, what we could see is the showers become more slow moving so they last a little longer and they could drop more rain.”

Weekend outlook

Looking further ahead to the weekend, there are signs that a ridge of higher pressure could form for a time, allowing the weather to settle down. From Sunday onwards there is significant uncertainty in the forecast, as Alex explains: “At the moment Saturday looks like being a largely dry day across the UK. Still a few showers here and there but turning drier.

“However, there's another area of low pressure which is gaining quite a bit of attention. This one is bringing quite a bit of uncertainty into the forecast. It's Hurricane Danielle in the subtropics now, as it drifts northwards it will no longer be a hurricane. But when you've got these highly energetic systems, it does make the forecast more complicated. It brings with it more uncertainty.”

To watch Alex’s full presented forecast for the week ahead, watch the video below.

With more unsettled weather across the UK through the week, it’s important to keep up-to-date with the latest forecast and any severe weather warnings for your area. You can check the latest forecast on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store. Keep track of current weather warnings on the weather warning page.