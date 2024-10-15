Met Office
Unsettled week ahead
Turning much milder but more unsettled through the rest of the week, with the chance of heavy rain and strong winds at times.
Southerly winds across western Europe will transport a warm and humid airmass from the western Mediterranean and northwest Africa across the UK over the next couple of days. As this clears on Thursday, Atlantic frontal systems will bring further spells of wet and windy weather into the west at times later in the week.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said;
“Warm air arriving from the south will allow temperatures to rise above average despite it often being cloudy. On Wednesday, parts of southeast England could see 20 or 21C, with the mid to high teens expected across many parts of the UK.”
“However, this warm and humid airmass will bring with it a risk of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for rain have been issued for southeast Northern Ireland, Wales and western parts of England on Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few places within these warning areas may see as much as 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours.”
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/unsettled-weather-ahead
