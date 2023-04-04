Up to £1 million available to support more effective and reliable digital networks

New Themed Competition, funded by Dstl seeks to develop more effective and reliant digital networks for military forces.

DASA has launched a new Themed Competition: Generation After next Communications and Networks

Multi-phase competition with up to £6 million available, funded by the Defence Science technology Laboratory (Dstl)

Phase 1 – (Discovery Phase) Open from 22 March - 17 May 2023

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Generation After next Communications and Networks. This competition seeks proposals for innovative technologies for communications, networking and information services, with an emphasis on challenges specific to defence.

The scope of this Themed Competition includes the development of new physical layers, networking and information layer concepts and protocols, as well as cross-cutting aspects such as inter-layer interactions, network management approaches, and the impact of novel information assurance technologies. DASA is particularly interested in proposals that address issues specific to defence, such as:

denial of communications technologies by highly capable adversaries

the need to adapt rapidly to changing operational context – including changes in communications capability – without dependence on expert staff

the need to integrate rapidly into heterogeneous networks and information systems

See the full competition document to learn more about the challenge areas.

Competition details

Generation After next Communications and Networks will have four phases. This competition is a ‘Discovery’ phase which seeks innovations at Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) of 3 or 4. See the full competition document for more information about competition phases.

A total of £1 million (ex VAT), is available for this phase of the competition. DASA expects to fund 8 to 10 proposals.

The deadline to submit a proposal for this competition is midday 31 May 2023.

Do you have an innovation? Read the full competition document and submit a proposal.

Supporting events

Dial in sessions: 18 April 2023

A dial-in session providing further detail on the problem space and a chance to ask questions in an open forum. If you would like to participate, please register on the Eventbrite page.

Register now

Submit a proposal

Do you have an innovative idea or a low-maturity product that may help our ability to understand and analyse audiences in a range of scenarios?

Read the full competition document to learn more and submit a proposal.