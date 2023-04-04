Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Up to £1 million available to support more effective and reliable digital networks
New Themed Competition, funded by Dstl seeks to develop more effective and reliant digital networks for military forces.
- DASA has launched a new Themed Competition: Generation After next Communications and Networks
- Multi-phase competition with up to £6 million available, funded by the Defence Science technology Laboratory (Dstl)
- Phase 1 – (Discovery Phase) Open from 22 March - 17 May 2023
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Generation After next Communications and Networks. This competition seeks proposals for innovative technologies for communications, networking and information services, with an emphasis on challenges specific to defence.
The scope of this Themed Competition includes the development of new physical layers, networking and information layer concepts and protocols, as well as cross-cutting aspects such as inter-layer interactions, network management approaches, and the impact of novel information assurance technologies. DASA is particularly interested in proposals that address issues specific to defence, such as:
- denial of communications technologies by highly capable adversaries
- the need to adapt rapidly to changing operational context – including changes in communications capability – without dependence on expert staff
- the need to integrate rapidly into heterogeneous networks and information systems
See the full competition document to learn more about the challenge areas.
Competition details
Generation After next Communications and Networks will have four phases. This competition is a ‘Discovery’ phase which seeks innovations at Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) of 3 or 4. See the full competition document for more information about competition phases.
A total of £1 million (ex VAT), is available for this phase of the competition. DASA expects to fund 8 to 10 proposals.
The deadline to submit a proposal for this competition is midday 31 May 2023.
Do you have an innovation? Read the full competition document and submit a proposal.
Supporting events
Dial in sessions: 18 April 2023
A dial-in session providing further detail on the problem space and a chance to ask questions in an open forum. If you would like to participate, please register on the Eventbrite page.
Submit a proposal
Do you have an innovative idea or a low-maturity product that may help our ability to understand and analyse audiences in a range of scenarios?
Read the full competition document to learn more and submit a proposal.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/up-to-1-million-available-to-support-more-effective-and-reliable-digital-networks
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Using AI to Scope out the Grey Zone04/04/2023 16:10:00
A new Themed Competition seeking novel ideas that explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
British Army experiments with Dstl study on urban combat31/03/2023 11:15:00
The British Army’s Experimentation and Trials Group (ETG) have been testing improving future urban operations using a new experimental force concept.
Life sciences companies supercharged with £277 million in government and private investment28/03/2023 13:10:00
Four life sciences companies from across the UK will benefit from the first tranche of Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF) grants.
New partnership to combat deadly pathogens24/03/2023 11:20:00
The University of Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute and Dstl have agreed to collaborate on pathogen research.
Sector leaders to drive progress on national Dame Barbara Windsor Mission to beat dementia20/03/2023 11:25:00
The UK Government has named two leaders in dementia research to spearhead the ambitious national Mission to tackle dementia.
Opportunity for international collaboration on information advantage17/03/2023 13:10:00
In an event run by The United States Special Operations Command, participants can share their innovative ideas and gain insights from operational personnel.
Spearheading research into shockwaves to help injured soldiers16/03/2023 12:10:00
Scientist Abi Spear explains how connections are one of the most important aspects of her incredible work in regenerative medicine.
Research to improve gut health of military personnel overseas14/03/2023 10:05:00
Dstl funds research into gut health which could improve the operational effectiveness of troops deployed overseas.