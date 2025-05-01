Up to 1,000 women a year could benefit from new at-home treatment for endometriosis

Today we've recommended a new treatment option for symptoms of endometriosis that can be taken at home.

Our final draft guidance recommends Linzagolix (also called Yselty and made by Theramex) with hormonal add-back therapy for adults of reproductive age and who've already tried other medical or surgical treatments for their endometriosis.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis affects around 1.5 million women across the UK. It happens when tissue similar to the womb lining grows in other places in the body. When this tissue breaks down as part of the normal menstrual cycle it becomes trapped in a person’s pelvis causing chronic pain and fatigue. These symptoms can make everyday activities difficult and greatly impact quality of life.

How does the treatment work?

Linzagolix works by blocking hormones that contribute to endometriosis symptoms. People take a once-daily tablet along with hormone therapy that helps manage potential side effects.

We're pleased to recommend linzagolix as a new treatment option for endometriosis. As a once-daily tablet taken at home, it offers a convenient way for people with endometriosis to manage their condition and helps to ease pressure on NHS services.

Helen Knight, our director of medicines evaluation at NICE

Helen continued: "Thanks to our streamlined process, we've been able to fast-track our evaluation of this treatment to get it to the people who need it, quickly. Linzagolix is a valuable addition to the options available for this often painful and disruptive condition."

In clinical trials, women taking Linzagolix with hormone therapy had significant reductions in both everyday pelvic pain and painful periods.

Getting the best care to people, fast

We used a faster evaluation process to assess this treatment by comparing its costs with similar treatments and standard care options. Our committee found that Linzagolix offers similar benefits at a comparable cost, giving patients more treatment choices.

The medicine was approved by the UK regulator (MHRA) on 14 March, 2025. Our final guidance on Linzagolix is due to be published on 25 June, after which the NHS in England must make the treatment available within 90 days.