Upcoming International Policy & Trade events at techUK

techUK's International Policy and Trade team is excited for an upcoming couple of months filled with major events and opportunities.

We are delighted to extend an invite to a number of our events over the next two months, including our UK-Japan, UK-India, and UK-APAC Tech Forums, a 'How to Export to Singapore' Event, and a Parliamentary Roundtable!

We have put all these events into a single list, with sign-up links, to ensure you can follow exactly what is going on. Book your place before we reach capacity.

May

UK Export Academy: Get your business ready for Singapore with techUK; 29 May

Join techUK and the DBT’s Export Academy for an insightful event with on growing your services, innovation-led, or technology business in Singapore. Explore the UK-Singapore trading relationship, uncover market opportunities, and gain expert advice on market entry strategies. The UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (DEA) came into force in June 2022 and the UK also has an FTA with Singapore, meaning that the UK and Singapore have a very open and digital-friendly trading relationship. With a focus on creating inclusive digital markets, the Singapore DEA offers a great opportunity for growth through the free flow of duty-free digital content. Whether you're a seasoned exporter or new to international markets, this event provides practical insights for success in Singapore's dynamic business landscape. Sign-up here.

UK-Japan Tech Forum; 31 May

The UK Japan Tech Forum, convened by JEITA and techUK, has provided a single voice for the tech sector in shaping this tech alliance and ensuring real world outcomes. A year on from the signing of the Hiroshima Accord, the Forum will invite both Governments to set out progress and priorities and the role of industry in achieving this. Additionally, as we look to Osaka 2025 with its focus on Japan’s global leadership in tech and innovation, we will examine how this can provide another milestone in UK-Japan Tech collaboration. We invite you to join us on this journey from Hiroshima to Osaka and discuss how we can build momentum towards a lasting and tangible tech partnership between the UK and Japan. The date has been changed from the 28th May to the 31st May. Sign up here.

June

UK-APAC Tech Forum | London Tech Week Event; 13 June

Join us on the 13 June 2024 for our first UK-APAC Tech Forum of the year. The event will take place during London Tech Week as a partner event. Focused on Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, and the ASEAN countries, the Forum provides engagement opportunities with key stakeholders in government and business to , address barriers to digital market access and expand commercial networks in the region. We are expecting to have a Ministerial presence from an ASEAN country at this event. More information on speakers and panels will be available in due course. Sign up here.

UK-India Tech Forum; 14 June

Join us during London Tech Week our biannual UK-India Tech Forum. 2024 is a huge year for the UK-India bilateral, with elections taking place in both countries and an FTA being negotiated, there is plenty to be discussed. The Forum will be chaired by Lord Kulveer Ranger of Northwood. This Forum will delve into four main areas:

Elections in both countries and the UK-India bilateral relationship.

Potential UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and business expectations.

Practical aspects of entering the Indian market for UK tech firms and vice versa.

Collaborative opportunities in emerging technologies like semiconductors, space tech, and quantum computing. This will culminate in a Parliamentary Roundtable in late June.

Sign up here.

If you have any questions about any of these events, please get in contact with Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org.