Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Upcoming Publication: Infected Blood Memorial Committee's Report
The Infected Blood Memorial Committee will shortly publish its first report. We are aiming for this to be in mid-January 2027.
The report summarises the Committee’s work over the past year and presents initial recommendations for a permanent UK memorial. This includes five proposed guiding principles, proposals for the UK Memorial location, and plans for a digital memorial.
All decisions on memorialisation must be firmly rooted in the feedback received from the infected blood community. This report serves as a tool to seek the community’s final views before formal recommendations are made to Cabinet Office Ministers.
Sharing Your Feedback
To gather your views, a three-week community feedback window will open on the day the report is published.
It is vital that every member of the community has the opportunity to read the report and share their thoughts, so we have ensured there are clear non-digital and digital ways to take part.
Digital Options
- You will be able to read the report online on our webpages.
- You will be able to provide feedback online using a Smart Survey, which will go live on our webpages on publication day.
- You will be able to read a two-page infographic summarising the key points from the report
Non-Digital Options: Requesting a Postal Pack
We know that not everyone feels confident online or has regular access to the internet, so you are able to request a physical postal pack in advance of publication. The pack will then be posted to you on publication day. Each pack contains:
- A printed copy of the report
- A paper version of the feedback survey
- A free-post envelope to return your answers to us at no cost
We will provide instructions about how to request this pack in the next couple of weeks.
We also encourage friends and family members to assist non-digital users in the community to access the report and complete the feedback survey.
Once published, physical copies of the materials will also be distributed to places including haemophilia centres across the UK, Infected Blood Psychological Service (IBPS) centres, and various other physical locations.
Support and Contact
We understand that engaging with memorialisation can be emotional and challenging. Free, comprehensive, and historically informed Infected Blood Psychological services are available across the whole of the UK via self-referral. You can find more information on their website.
If you have any questions or wish to get in touch with the Committee, please send us an email at ibmemorialisation@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/upcoming-publication-infected-blood-memorial-committees-report
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