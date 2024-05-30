Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Upcoming XL Bully neutering deadline
Owners of registered XL Bully dogs that were aged 12 months or older on 31 January 2024 must have their dogs neutered by 30 June 2024
XL Bully dog owners are today (30 May) being reminded to have their dog neutered as there is one month to go before the mandatory deadline for older dogs comes into force.
Owners of registered XL Bully dogs that were aged 12 months or older on 31 January 2024 must have their dogs neutered by 30 June 2024 in order for the Certificate of Exemption to remain valid.
If owners do not submit the Confirmation of Neutering form to Defra by 26 July, the dog will no longer be exempt.
Strict controls have been implemented for existing XL Bullies – they must be registered, neutered and kept muzzled and on a lead in public. These measures will enhance public safety while making sure that the existing population of XL Bullies reduces over time.
Anyone found in possession of these dangerous dogs and not meeting the strict rules could have their dog seized and faces prosecution and a criminal record.
For XL Bully dogs already neutered, a vet must complete and submit a Confirmation of Neutering VCN01 form with the owner.
UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:
“The legal deadline for XL Bullies to be neutered is now only one month away. Do not risk leaving it to the last minute, owners should book in to get their dog neutered as soon as possible.
“If evidence is not provided that the dog has been neutered by the relevant deadline, owners will be breaching the legal requirements to keep an XL Bully dog and it could be seized by the police.”
Owners can access the most up to date information on what action they need to take to neuter their XL Bully on this dedicated page: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/confirm-an-xl-bully-dog-has-been-neutered
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/upcoming-xl-bully-neutering-deadline
