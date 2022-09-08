Update #2: Investigation into fatal Met police shooting in Lambeth

Our investigators are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting of a man in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill on Monday 5 September.

We can now identify the man as Chris Kaba, aged 24, from Wembley.

We yesterday met with Mr Kaba’s family members to explain our role and update them on our investigation. We will continue to update them as our investigation continues.

We understand at this stage that police officers in an armed response vehicle attempted to stop the vehicle Mr Kaba was in, following the activation of an automatic number plate recognition camera which indicated the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days. As the investigation into that incident is ongoing by the MPS, it would not be appropriate to provide further information.

We can confirm that around 10pm, as armed officers attempted to stop and contain the vehicle, a single shot was discharged by a police officer. CPR was immediately administered by officers at the scene and support was quickly requested from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Mr Kaba sadly died in hospital later that night.

A detailed search of the scene and surrounding area was completed last night. No non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the vehicle or the scene.

A detailed forensic examination will be completed on the vehicle Mr Kaba was driving and on some of the police vehicles involved, which have been removed from the scene and taken to a secure location.

Regional Director Sal Naseem said the IOPC is committed to carrying out a thorough and comprehensive investigation to establish all of the facts surrounding this fatal shooting.