Update about the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Wales
We are committed to doing everything we can to support people fleeing the war in Ukraine and providing sanctuary and safety in Wales.
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt
There is a warm welcome waiting in Wales.
The First Minister has confirmed our intention to become a super-sponsor for the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will provide a route for people to come to the UK for up to three years.
We are continuing to work with the UK Government to finalise details to enable the first matches to be made under this scheme. We are also working very closely with Wales’ councils and third sector organisations to ensure the right support is available for people from Ukraine arriving in Wales.
This includes planning welcome centres and ensuring access to all the wrap-around services people arriving from a war zone may need.
I am grateful for their support and hard work at this crucial time.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme is being designed for people from Ukraine who want to come to the UK if they have someone here willing to provide them with a home. It enables individuals in the UK to volunteer accommodation and provide a route to safety for Ukrainians, and their immediate family members, who have been forced by the war to escape their homeland.
Visas will be granted once a named individual refugee has been matched with a named individual sponsor who has registered to provide accommodation for at least six months.
People arriving under this scheme will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years and access healthcare, benefits, employment support, education, and English language tuition.
A separate scheme is available for people in the Ukraine who have family in the UK.
We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people in Wales and the offers of support for people in Ukraine.
People who have a room in their home and want to help, can register their details for the Homes for Ukraine scheme online.
There will be some people who are able to offer more than just a room in their home – some will be uniquely placed to be able to offer an entire building, house or property. We will provide a further update about how people can make such an offer to support refugees arriving in Wales.
Donations of money to the DEC Ukraine Appeal can be made at www.dec.org.uk
I will provide further updates to Members of the Senedd as the Homes for Ukraine scheme develops in Wales.
