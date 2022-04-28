Update: Additional CBD products added to the public list

Almost 2,500 new CBD products have been added to the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) public list this week. The CBD public list shows which products on the market have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.

In addition to the 3,536 CBD products currently on the list (Opens in a new window), which was published at the end of March, a further 2,446 products were added yesterday (Wednesday 27 April).

The publication of the list on 31 March 2022 hastened the submission of crucial evidence to the FSA. The FSA has therefore taken this step to update the list. Over 1700 new products added to the list relate to applications which had been submitted to the FSA prior to the 31 March deadline, but which required further evidence from businesses to ensure the products met the public list criteria before they could be added. Around 700 products have been added to correct a clerical error.

This is one of two updates that the FSA previously announced we would be doing before 30 June 2022. After this date, no new products will be added to the list. The only updates made after this point will be to reflect the status of the products in our novel foods authorisation process.

Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy, FSA said:

‘Compiling the public list has been a huge undertaking. Most additions to the public list are because businesses did not supply us with the correct information before March 31. We apologise for the small number of omissions from the original list that were the result of clerical errors. These products have now been added.

‘We are urging any CBD businesses with evidence they have that links their products to credible applications to send it to us as soon as possible, but no later than 26 May 2022 for consideration. We will not be accepting evidence for products to be included on the public list after this date. Businesses that wish to supply evidence for their products for possible inclusion on the public list can also provide evidence of studies they have commissioned, for example toxicological studies. These can have been commissioned either before or after the deadline for applications in March 2021, and the evidence of commissioning must be submitted before 26 May.’

Local authorities and retailers can contact the FSA if necessary to clarify the status of a product not on the list.

We are continuing to accept other CBD novel food applications, but products connected to these applications should not be put on sale until they have completed the safety assessment process and secured authorisation – which is normal for a food that is genuinely novel to the UK diet.