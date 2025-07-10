Ministry of Defence
Update: air strikes against Daesh
The RAF are continuing to take the fight to Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
Tuesday 10 June 2025
Royal Air Force aircraft continue to conduct armed reconnaissance patrols over Syria to counter Daesh terrorism threats, ready to strike such targets should they be identified.
On Tuesday 10 June, the crew of a Royal Air Force Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, armed with Hellfire missiles, identified a known Daesh terrorist riding a motorcycle in the area of Sarmada, in north-western Syria. The Reaper’s crew carefully tracked the terrorist on his motorcycle, and, having checked that there were no signs of civilians nearby who might be placed at risk, then conducted a successful engagement, striking the motorcycle and eliminating the terrorist.
