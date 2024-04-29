Ministry of Defence
Update: air strikes against Daesh
The RAF are continuing to take the fight to Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
Summary
- Sunday 21 April 2024 - RAF Typhoons struck a rocket launcher in northwest Iraq.
Detail
On the evening of Sunday 21 April, a pair of Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, flying as part of the long-standing global coalition, conducted a routine patrol over Syria and Iraq as part of Operation Shader. Rockets were observed being launched in northwest Iraq against coalition forces. Acting rapidly in defence against this attack, our aircraft successfully employed a single Paveway IV, precision guided bomb to destroy the rocket launcher system.
Useful information
Access further information on the British forces air strikes in Iraq and Syria: monthly list.
