Wednesday 08 Jul 2026 @ 14:05
Department for Business & Trade
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Update following negotiations on enhanced FTA with Turkey

An update following round 5 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Turkey.

The fifth round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Turkey  took place in Ankara between 15 and 23 June 2026.  

Economic growth is the first mission of this government, and free trade agreements have an important role to play in achieving this.

A stronger trade relationship with Turkey can support jobs and prosperity in the UK, with trade between the two totalling £28.4 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2025, an increase of 4.3% from the previous year.

Negotiators held constructive and detailed discussions across a wide range of areas, including digital trade, telecommunications, investment, legal services, goods market access, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures, alongside cross-cutting issues such as intellectual property, procurement, and sustainability.

Both sides tested alignment, reviewed proposals, and identified remaining gaps while maintaining high standards, with particularly strong progress in legal services and growing momentum in intellectual property.

Discussions throughout were positive and ambitious, reflecting strong goodwill and a shared commitment to advancing negotiations and delivering meaningful outcomes for businesses. 

After five rounds of negotiations, negotiating teams have closed 11 chapters to date, along with securing agreement on annexes and associated issues. 

They have made substantial progress towards an agreement that will strengthen bilateral trade and create the enabling environment that can increase UK exports to Turkey, supporting jobs across UK nations and regions. 

The UK will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors.   

The sixth round of negotiations is expected to take place in the Autumn. Ministers will update Parliament on the progress of discussions with Turkey as negotiations continue.

Notes to editors

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-business-and-trade

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-following-negotiations-on-enhanced-fta-with-turkey

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