Update following negotiations on enhanced FTA with Turkey

The UK and Turkey made progress in Round 6 talks on an enhanced FTA, advancing discussions across key sectors to boost growth and opportunities.

The sixth round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Turkey took place in London between 28 September and 2 October 2026.

International trade is central to the Government’s ambition to deliver good growth in every part of the UK. The UK and Turkey already enjoy a strong trading relationship, with total trade reaching £28.3 billion in 2025, an increase of 3.9% on the previous year. By building on this foundation, we can help unlock new opportunities for businesses, workers and consumers across the UK.

Negotiators held constructive and productive discussions across a broad range of areas, including services, goods, investment, digital trade, intellectual property, government procurement, and trade remedies. Discussions focused on advancing text, reviewing proposals and identifying areas of convergence, while maintaining the UK’s high standards and pursuing ambitious outcomes that support businesses and economic growth.

The UK will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors.

Both sides will work constructively towards the seventh round of negotiations in the coming months. Ministers will continue to update Parliament on progress as discussions with Turkey advance.

Notes to Editors