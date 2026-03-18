Department for Business & Trade
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Update following Round 4 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Turkey
An update following the fourth round of UK-Turkey FTA negotiations.
The fourth round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Turkey took place in London during the week commencing 23 February 2026.
Negotiations were productive, with positive progress being made in a number of areas:
Constructive discussions took place across a range of technical areas, including Investment, Digital Trade, Telecommunications, Cross‑Border Trade in Services, the Movement of Business Persons and Legal Services, Trade in Goods, Customs and Trade Facilitation, and Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures
Progress was made in a number of additional chapters, including Intellectual Property, Government Procurement, Anti‑Corruption, Labour, Environment, State‑Owned Enterprises and Dispute Settlement.
Economic growth is our first mission in government, and FTAs have an important role to play in achieving this. A stronger trade relationship with Turkey will support jobs and prosperity in the UK, with trade between the two totalling £28.3 billion in the 12 months ending in September 2025, representing an increase of 5.8% from the previous 12 months.
The UK will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors.
The fifth round of negotiations is expected to take place before summer. Ministers will update Parliament on the progress of discussions with Turkey as negotiations continue.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-following-round-4-of-negotiations-on-an-enhanced-free-trade-agreement-with-turkey
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