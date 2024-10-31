Update following round 5 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland

The talks were the UK’s first with the Swiss since the Secretary of State for Business and Trade announced the government’s intention to deliver the UK’s FTA negotiations programme in July.

FTAs have an important role to play in achieving economic growth. A stronger trade relationship with Switzerland will contribute to growth, jobs and prosperity in the UK, providing long-term certainty on UK business travel to Switzerland and helping data and ideas flow seamlessly between two world-leading services powerhouses. Total trade between the UK and Switzerland was worth £50.8 billion in 2023.

UK negotiators made good progress in this round and covered almost all areas of the negotiation.

Talks continue to be constructive, with both countries working towards agreeing ambitious outcomes in key areas, including services, investment and digital.

Round 6 of negotiations is expected to take place in Switzerland in early 2025. The government will continue to work towards delivering outcomes in the FTA that secure economic growth for the UK.

The government will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors, including protections for the National Health Service.

Any organisations or individuals interested in speaking to the Department for Business and Trade about negotiations with Switzerland should do so by emailing ch.fta.engagement@businessandtrade.gov.uk.