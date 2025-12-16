Update from business groups on the Employment Rights Bill

Publication of correspondence between six key business organisations and the Secretary of State for Business and Trade on the Employment Rights Bill.

On Monday 15 December, six business organisations wrote to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Right Hon Peter Kyle MP, expressing the view that the Employment Rights Bill should be passed by Parliament this week. These organisations were:

British Chambers of Commerce

Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development

Confederation of British Industry

Federation of Small Businesses

Recruitment and Employment Confederation

Small Business Britain

Please find this letter and a response from the Secretary of State below.

Joint letter to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade – Employment Rights Bill PDF, 214 KB, 2 pages

Response from Secretary of State for Business and Trade to business organisations – Employment Rights Bill PDF, 158 KB, 2 pages