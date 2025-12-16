Department for Business & Trade
Update from business groups on the Employment Rights Bill
Publication of correspondence between six key business organisations and the Secretary of State for Business and Trade on the Employment Rights Bill.
On Monday 15 December, six business organisations wrote to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Right Hon Peter Kyle MP, expressing the view that the Employment Rights Bill should be passed by Parliament this week. These organisations were:
- British Chambers of Commerce
- Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development
- Confederation of British Industry
- Federation of Small Businesses
- Recruitment and Employment Confederation
- Small Business Britain
Please find this letter and a response from the Secretary of State below.
Joint letter to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade – Employment Rights Bill PDF, 214 KB, 2 pages
Response from Secretary of State for Business and Trade to business organisations – Employment Rights Bill PDF, 158 KB, 2 pages
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-from-business-groups-on-the-employment-rights-bill
