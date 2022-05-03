Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Update: FSA provides consumer guidance as more fully refined oils may be used as ingredient substitutions
As the UK’s supply of sunflower oil continues to be severely impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, further information is being issued to consumers and retailers about oil substitutions and product labelling.
The Food Standards Agency is advising consumers that some food products may now contain other refined or fully refined food grade vegetable oils, despite being labelled as containing sunflower oil.
This update provides advice to consumers that fully refined palm oil, fully refined coconut oil and fully refined soybean oil are being used in some products without changes to the label being made. We have already issued advice to consumers around the use of refined rapeseed oil due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on product availability.
Emily Miles, Chief Executive of the Food Standards Agency recently said:
"It is an absolute priority for us that food is safe, and what it says it is. If industry decisions are made around the substitutions of these oils, we expect accurate labels to be prepared and printed as soon as possible so that consumers can be confident in the food they buy. Any inaccuracies in labelling must only be temporary. We are working closely with industry to raise awareness among consumers of any potential changes to ingredients.
“We have carried out a rapid risk assessment on three fully refined oils that the food industry is proposing to use in a variety of products to replace sunflower oil, supplies of which are being restricted by the war in Ukraine. The risk assessment focuses on people with a food allergy, and the immediate food risk from fully refined palm oil and fully refined coconut oil is very low and for fully refined soybean oil it is negligible, which means that allergic reactions to these fully refined vegetable oils are very rare and – if they do occur – are mild.”
We encourage industry to consider using the healthier and more sustainable oils from this list if substituting their ingredients. Consumers should contact the manufacturer or brand for more information if they are unsure of the content of any product or have concerns about substitution.”
Guidance has been issued to local authorities on the factors they may wish to take into consideration to assist in making proportionate enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis and bearing in mind the wider consumer interests.
The rapid allergen risk assessment for these oils has been published as part of our commitment to making public the science and evidence underpinning our advice and guidance.
Where substitute oils are used, the FSA expects businesses to inform consumers about any related product change, whether that product is purchased in store or online, using, for example, point of sale notices and information on their websites.
How the FSA informs decision making on sunflower oil substitutions
When considering alternative oils which can be used as a replacement for sunflower oil in these extraordinary circumstances, the FSA has applied a number of tests to determine if a proportionate enforcement approach should be taken to labelling inaccuracies arising from temporary substitution of ingredients.
These provisional tests have been developed to support decision making going forward around interim measures to support the food supply chain and these tests will help ensure food is safe, consumer interests are protected and, the food supply chain is not disrupted.
The FSA Board is aware of the situation and will be keeping it under review, including industry’s progress back to compliance.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/update-fsa-provides-consumer-guidance-as-more-fully-refined-oils-may-be-used-as-ingredient-substitutions
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Update: Additional CBD products added to the public list28/04/2022 10:05:00
Almost 2,500 new CBD products have been added to the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) public list this week. The CBD public list shows which products on the market have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.
Update: FSA issues final call for CBD products to be added to the public list21/04/2022 14:10:00
The FSA has today (21 April 2022) issued a final call for evidence linking products to applications on the public list. The CBD public list shows which products have a credible application for authorisation with the FSA.
Further Kinder products recalled following an outbreak of salmonella11/04/2022 16:10:00
Recall of Kinder products produced at a factory in Belgium extended to include all best-before dates as a precautionary action following an outbreak of salmonella.
Ongoing Listeria outbreak linked to smoked fish06/04/2022 10:25:00
The UKHSA, Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to smoked fish.
FSA and FSS issue precautionary advice to consumers not to eat certain Kinder products linked to a salmonella outbreak04/04/2022 14:10:00
Following a precautionary product recall, consumers are being advised to take action if they have purchased a certain Kinder product linked to an outbreak of salmonella.
Food Standards Agency takes next step to regulate CBD market01/04/2022 09:20:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has confirmed the list of CBD products that are now one step closer towards being authorised.
FSA issues warning over counterfeit Wonka Bars29/03/2022 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning members of the public not to buy or eat counterfeit ‘Wonka Bars’, which are being sold in shops and online across the country.
FSA and FSS advise consumers on substitution of ingredients in certain food products to avoid food supply disruption25/03/2022 09:15:00
Advice for consumers that some food products labelled as containing sunflower oil may instead contain refined rapeseed oil due to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on product availability.