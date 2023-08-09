Update: Independent Evidence Review on Dartmoor

The Terms of Reference and panel members for an Independent Evidence Review of Protected Site Management on Dartmoor have been published.

Due to report in Autumn, the review will make recommendations on the most effective grazing and management regime(s) that would deliver improvements on the Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) across Dartmoor so they can maintain or achieve favourable condition, whilst also balancing the long-term and sustainable delivery of other priorities such as agricultural production, public access and cultural and natural heritage.

It will assess the risk of prevalence of undesirable grass species and scrub if grazing is reduced too far, and consider the co-existence of over-grazed and under-grazed areas on Dartmoor and the need to maintain overall grazing at an appropriate level to manage these risks. It will also recognise the important roles that hill farming plays on Dartmoor in contributing to community cohesion and food security.

The outline scope of the review includes:

consideration of recent trends in numbers and types of grazing animals on Dartmoor and the influence that this has had on its ecology;

a review of the existing ecological evidence base to consider the current management of SSSIs and Special Areas of Conservation (SACs);

consideration of any lessons to be learned from previous approaches;

recommendations as to the most effective grazing and management regime or regimes to deliver improvements on the protected sites;

advice on how to support the delivery of an effective grazing regime, consistent with meeting existing legally binding targets and statutory requirements; and

proposing options focusing on those sites that are currently not recovering or in favourable condition.

Last month, it was announced David Fursdon, an experienced industry figure based in Devon, had accepted the position of chair and would lead the review alongside a small panel of experts.

The Expert Panel is made up of those with technical knowledge of the ecology of upland ecosystems and the impact of different management and agricultural practices on these areas. The panel members are:

Cicely Hunt – land agent and agricultural grants specialist, and member of the Independent Agricultural Appeals Panel for the Rural Payments Agency (RPA)

William Cockbain – Cumbrian hill farmer and former Chair of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Uplands Panel

Jeremy Moody – Secretary of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV)

Professor Matt Lobley – Professor of Rural Resource Management and Director of the Centre for Rural Policy Research at the University of Exeter

Professor Charles Tyler – Professor of Environmental Biology at the University of Exeter

Professor Jane K Hill – Research Scientist for Resilient Ecosystems at the University of York

Sue Everett – ecologist and land management adviser, chair of The Countryside Regeneration Trust, and former chair of British Association of Nature Conservationists.

Dr Lisa Norton – agro-ecologist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Lancaster Environment Centre

The panel will engage with farmers, land managers and commoners to understand their views and experience about living and working on the moor, and consider all available evidence to provide an independent perspective on the management of protected sites on the moor.

It will not commission its own primary data collection, consider any changes to the existing legal framework or comment on landlord-tenant relationships on Dartmoor.

David Fursdon, Chair of the review, said:

I look forward to working with the expert panel to make recommendations that deliver improvements on the protected sites across Dartmoor while preserving agricultural production, public access and the moor’s natural heritage.

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said:

This independent review will help identify how we can work alongside local farmers and land owners to continue to protect the beautiful landscapes of Dartmoor. I am pleased progress has been made through the publication of the terms of reference and panel members today, and look forward to receiving and engaging with the results of the review later this year.

The terms of reference can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/independent-review-of-protected-site-management-on-dartmoor-terms-of-reference