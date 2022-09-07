Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Update: Investigation into fatal Met police shooting of a man in Lambeth
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill is progressing.
Our investigators have been at the scene where they have been securing key evidence, including footage from the police vehicles and a police helicopter which was in the area, as well as officers’ body worn video.
A detailed search of the scene and surrounding area is continuing this evening. We are taking steps to identify and secure relevant CCTV from the area and have conducted house to house enquiries in the neighbourhood, which we will continue in the coming days. We attended the police post incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts of the incident.
We can confirm one shot was fired from a police issue firearm, which will be subject to further analysis.
London Regional Director Sal Naseem said:
“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. The man’s next of kin have been notified and we have made contact with them to offer our condolences and to explain our role. We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.
“When the police use fatal force it is important that there is a robust, independent investigation to establish all of the circumstances surrounding what happened.
“It is natural that the community wants answers quickly but I would ask that people refrain from speculation that may be unhelpful to all of those affected. I want to reassure everyone concerned by this incident that our investigators are working hard to establish the entire sequence of events which resulted in this man’s death.
“We have already secured a large amount of evidence which will be subject to comprehensive analysis, and our enquiries are ongoing.”
The Coroner has been informed and a post mortem will take place.
