Update: IOPC investigation into fatal RTI in Bradford

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) continues to gather evidence as part of investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision in Bradford.

Three people have died following the incident on the M606, near the Chain Bar roundabout, at approximately 10.45pm on Monday (13 June).

We received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police due to the fact one of the vehicles involved, a Ford Transit van, had driven off and round the wrong way of a roundabout while a police car was in the vicinity. The van , which is suspected to have been stolen, then entered the M606, travelling in the wrong direction, where it was involved in a collision with a taxi.

We sent investigators to the scene to assess the situation and to the post incident procedures. We have obtained an initial account from the police and are in the process of gathering and reviewing footage of the incident. The evidence currently available indicates the police did not follow the van the wrong way onto the motorway.

The male driver of the taxi, 28, and the passenger of the taxi, 49, and a 18-year-old male passenger in the van have since died. Two other people involved in the collision are recovering in hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton recently said: