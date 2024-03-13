Update: Ofcom enforcement programme into failed implementation of One Touch Switch

Ofcom yesterday provided an update on its enforcement programme regarding the industry failure to launch a new simpler broadband switching process by the regulatory deadline of 3 April 2023.

Yesterday, The One Touch Switch Company (TOTSCo) announced a new industry-wide launch date for the ‘One Touch Switch’ (OTS) process of 12 September 2024. This follows an announcement in December that its target date of 14 March 2024 was no longer achievable.

At that time, Ofcom wrote to BT, Sky, TalkTalk and VMO2 raising concerns about the repeated delays, and to require them to urgently finalise a launch date. We have received written assurances from these four providers that the September launch date is achievable. We will use all necessary resources and oversight to hold TOTSCo and industry to account in meeting this deadline.