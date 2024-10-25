Update on A470 Talerddig roadworks

The planned roadworks on the A470 at Talerddig which are due to begin on 31 October will be paused until the New Year.

The situation has been reviewed following the rail incident which took place on Monday evening.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:

My thoughts are with all affected by the rail incident, and my sympathies are with the family of the man who lost his life.

“Pausing the work at Talerddig until the New Year is the right thing to do at this point to allow time for the community to come to terms with the sad events which have taken place. While every effort is made to minimise disruption, beginning the work next week would have brought uncertainty at a difficult time.

"We will provide further updates on a revised timetable for the roadworks.”

Traffic lights will remain on the road for the rest of this year, with one lane closed. There will be regular monitoring of the road during this time.

