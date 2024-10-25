Welsh Government
|Printable version
Update on A470 Talerddig roadworks
The planned roadworks on the A470 at Talerddig which are due to begin on 31 October will be paused until the New Year.
The situation has been reviewed following the rail incident which took place on Monday evening.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
My thoughts are with all affected by the rail incident, and my sympathies are with the family of the man who lost his life.
“Pausing the work at Talerddig until the New Year is the right thing to do at this point to allow time for the community to come to terms with the sad events which have taken place. While every effort is made to minimise disruption, beginning the work next week would have brought uncertainty at a difficult time.
"We will provide further updates on a revised timetable for the roadworks.”
Traffic lights will remain on the road for the rest of this year, with one lane closed. There will be regular monitoring of the road during this time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/update-a470-talerddig-roadworks
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Your passport to Wales’ past25/10/2024 12:15:00
Ghoulish celebrations, passports to adventure and Nos Galan Gaeaf games are all on offer over the half term holiday as part of the upcoming Welsh Museums Festival.
Roads in Wales were safer this Spring compared to last, latest stats show24/10/2024 15:05:00
The latest police recorded road collision stats from April – June 2024 show that both collisions (24%) and casualties (24%) on 20mph and 30mph roads (combined) have fallen by almost a quarter compared to the same period of 2023 - the lowest recorded outside of the pandemic.
£28m to help cut long hospital waiting times24/10/2024 14:05:00
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles is today (Thursday 24th October) announcing £28m to help the NHS cut the longest waiting times.
Cabinet Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: August and September 202424/10/2024 13:30:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, commented on the latest NHS Wales performance data: August and September 2024
Tudor dance troupe’s award-winning reign at historic house24/10/2024 09:05:00
A Tudor dance troupe, based at Cadw’s Plas Mawr house, recently won a volunteering award for their work in bringing museum learning to life.
Governments launch Independent Water Commission in largest review of the sector since privatisation23/10/2024 11:05:00
An Independent Commission into the water sector and its regulation has been launched by the government today (Wednesday 23 October), in what is expected to form the largest review of the industry since privatisation.
Deputy First Minister shares how Wales can tackle the causes and impacts of climate change together23/10/2024 09:05:00
As world leaders gather this week at the Biodiversity COP16 in Cali and a month before world leaders gather at Baku for COP 29, the Welsh Government has published a strategy focused on delivering a Wales adapted for our changing climate.
£1.5m for safe and warm hubs across Wales22/10/2024 14:05:00
£1.5m has been announced by the Welsh Government to support and expand safe and warm places for people of all ages to access within local communities.
"History in the making" – work on Welsh History Timeline begins22/10/2024 11:05:00
“Our history has shaped the country we are today, it’s vital that young people learn about our rich and diverse heritage at school”.