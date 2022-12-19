Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Update on alternative penicillin protocols for pharmacists
Five new serious shortage protocols have been issued for penicillin.
Following the announcement on Thursday 15 December on serious shortage protocols (SSPs), 5 new SSPs have been issued.
This has extended the alternative antibiotics or formulation pharmacists can supply if they don’t have the medicine on the prescription in stock.
GPs will continue to prescribe penicillin for those patients who need this course of treatment.
Demand for penicillin has risen recently as it is used to treat strep A and scarlet fever, and the increased demand means that some pharmacists are experiencing temporary and localised supply issues, and may not have the specific formulation listed on the prescription.
These SSPs give pharmacists the flexibility they need to supply an alternative antibiotic or formulation of penicillin and will ensure patients can continue to receive the medicine they need to treat the infection.
The SSPs apply to the following medicines:
- phenoxymethylpenicillin 125mg/5ml oral solution
- phenoxymethylpenicillin 125mg/5ml oral solution sugar free
- phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml oral solution
- phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml oral solution sugar free
- phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg tablets
SSPs are a standard procedure, used frequently to manage temporary and potential medicine supply issues.
They are a safe and effective way to ensure that medicines continue to be available for everyone who needs them, while saving time for patients, pharmacists and prescribers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-on-alternative-penicillin-protocols-for-pharmacists
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Life Sciences Council Joint Statement on Medical Devices Regulatory Reform19/12/2022 10:10:10
Life Sciences Council Joint Statement on a new agreement to accelerate the delivery of the future UK HealthTech regulatory system.
Mask and outbreak guidance updated in care settings16/12/2022 13:48:00
Guidance on the use of face masks in all care settings and on outbreaks in care homes has been updated.
Pharmacists able to supply alternative penicillin to treat Strep A16/12/2022 11:20:00
Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) issued for three penicillin medicines.
Over £175 million for cutting-edge genomics research13/12/2022 12:10:00
Government announces funding to create the most advanced genomic healthcare system in the world, helping to save lives and improve health outcomes.
Government delivers on pledge for £50 million MND research funding12/12/2022 16:10:00
Red tape will be cut to speed up research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) across the UK, enabling faster progress towards treatments.
£1.97 million awarded to support women in the workplace12/12/2022 12:10:00
Sixteen organisations across England will receive share of £1.97 million from the government to support women experiencing reproductive health issues in the workplace
Government turbocharges efforts to tackle COVID-19 backlogs09/12/2022 12:10:00
The government is setting up an Elective Recovery Taskforce to help the NHS deliver on waiting list targets, bringing together a range of healthcare experts.
We can and should go further to reduce air pollution says Chief Medical Officer08/12/2022 11:05:00
The path to reducing outdoor air pollution is clear, and we now need to go down it