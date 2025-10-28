Update on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland

Update following round 8 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland.

The eighth round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Switzerland took place in Switzerland between 20 and 24 October 2025.

Economic growth is our first mission in government and trade agreements have an important role to play in achieving this. An enhanced trade agreement with Switzerland could support British businesses, back British jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets.

Services will be at the heart of a new agreement, reflecting around £28 billion services trade between our two countries in everything from finance and consultancy to legal and transport. The trading relationship supported 130,000 services jobs across the UK in 2020.

Switzerland is the UK’s 10th biggest trading partner and the UK-Swiss trade relationship was worth more than £45 billion in 2024. Services exports account for more than £18 billion of the trading relationship, making Switzerland the UK’s 6th largest services export partner.

An enhanced FTA with Switzerland aims to deliver long-term certainty for UK services firms, by locking in access to the Swiss market, guaranteeing the free flow of data and cementing business travel arrangements.

Negotiations concluded on competition issues during the round, promoting open and fair competition for UK firms at home and in Switzerland.

Next Steps on FTA negotiations

Round 9 of negotiations on the FTA is set to take place in the UK in early 2026.

The government is focussed on securing outcomes in an enhanced FTA that boost economic growth for the UK and Ministers will continue to update Parliament on the progress of negotiations.

The government will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors, alongside protections for the National Health Service.