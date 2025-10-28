Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Update on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland
Update following round 8 of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland.
The eighth round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Switzerland took place in Switzerland between 20 and 24 October 2025.
Economic growth is our first mission in government and trade agreements have an important role to play in achieving this. An enhanced trade agreement with Switzerland could support British businesses, back British jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets.
Services will be at the heart of a new agreement, reflecting around £28 billion services trade between our two countries in everything from finance and consultancy to legal and transport. The trading relationship supported 130,000 services jobs across the UK in 2020.
Switzerland is the UK’s 10th biggest trading partner and the UK-Swiss trade relationship was worth more than £45 billion in 2024. Services exports account for more than £18 billion of the trading relationship, making Switzerland the UK’s 6th largest services export partner.
An enhanced FTA with Switzerland aims to deliver long-term certainty for UK services firms, by locking in access to the Swiss market, guaranteeing the free flow of data and cementing business travel arrangements.
Negotiations concluded on competition issues during the round, promoting open and fair competition for UK firms at home and in Switzerland.
Progress was made on Negotiations concluded on competition issues, during negotiations promoting open and fair competition for UK firms at home and in Switzerland.
Next Steps on FTA negotiations
Round 9 of negotiations on the FTA is set to take place in the UK in early 2026.
The government is focussed on securing outcomes in an enhanced FTA that boost economic growth for the UK and Ministers will continue to update Parliament on the progress of negotiations.
The government will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors, alongside protections for the National Health Service.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-on-an-enhanced-free-trade-agreement-with-switzerland
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
New bereavement and pregnancy protections to be shaped by businesses and workers23/10/2025 13:05:00
Consultations launched on key Make Work Pay measures including protections for pregnant women and new mothers at work, bereavement leave and trade union reforms
UK showcases digital trade leadership at global business meeting23/10/2025 11:25:00
UK showcases digital trade leadership at global business meeting in Germany.
Regional Investment Summit delivers almost £800m boost to West Midlands, creating hundreds of jobs22/10/2025 12:20:00
Hundreds of jobs in the West Midlands are set to be created after almost £800m of investment was announced at yesterday’s Regional Investment Summit.
Regional Investment Summit delivers almost a thousand jobs for UK communities22/10/2025 11:20:00
Nearly a thousand jobs are to be created in a major boost to communities across the UK after over 10 billion in investments were yesterday announced at the first Regional Investment Summit.
From £5k start-up to global exporter: Leeds businesswoman breaks into North American markets22/10/2025 10:10:10
Yorkshire’s Tilz Prosperitas is ready to deliver to Europe and take on new clients in the US and Canada thanks to flexible finance following government referral.
Growth placed at the heart of regulators’ remit alongside new measures to boost scrutiny and transparency21/10/2025 16:10:00
Business Secretary sets out new stronger duty for regulators to ensure they better prioritise helping businesses go for growth
Business Secretary calls for Investment, Innovation, and Regional Prosperity21/10/2025 14:20:00
Business Secretary Peter Kyle spoke at the Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham on 21 October 2025.
Raising a glass: Beloved village pubs to be helped with new funding to broaden their services20/10/2025 11:10:00
In a boost for our great British boozers, rural pubs across the UK will benefit from new government funding to help them provide extra services for local communities.