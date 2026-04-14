Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
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Update on Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations
On 4 September 2025 the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) submitted a draft update of its Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations to the Minister for Women and Equalities.
The EHRC recently received feedback on the updated Code from the UK government.
Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“Progress is being made towards accurate and up-to-date guidance on the Equality Act 2010 being available to service providers, associations and those exercising public functions.
“The UK government recently provided us with a narrow set of comments on the draft Code of Practice we submitted in September. Having considered this feedback alongside consultation responses and further legal analysis, we have made adjustments where they help the Code provide legally accurate, practical guidance that is useful to duty bearers.
“These aim to strengthen duty bearers’ understanding of the law and how it applies across a range of the scenarios they encounter day-to-day. So that all service users are treated with dignity and respect, in line with the Equality Act.
“Our amended draft services Code of Practice has now been sent for the Secretary of State to approve in advance of it being laid in Parliament.”
Background
- Section 14(7) and Section 14(8) of the Equality Act 2006 describe how before issuing a Code, the EHRC must submit a draft to the Secretary of State for approval and the approved draft must be laid before Parliament for 40 days. Under negative procedure, the Code becomes statutory if neither House of Parliament passes a resolution to reject it within that period.
- The updated Code of Practice submitted to the Minister for Women and Equalities applies to services, public functions and associations. The EHRC will update its guidance for employers in due course to reflect developments in the law. Following the Supreme Court’s judgment on the definition of sex in April 2025, the EHRC’s priority was to revise the relevant sections of the services Code, as a wider update was already in progress, having been consulted on in late 2024.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/update-code-practice-services-public-functions-and-associations
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