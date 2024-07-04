Update on complaints about Channel 4 News' 'Undercover inside Reform's campaign'

We received over 270 complaints about Channel 4 News' 'Undercover inside Reform's campaign'. Given the election period, we have urgently assessed them against the due accuracy, due impartiality and offence rules under the Broadcasting Code.

For all of these complaints, we have concluded that they do not raise substantive issues warranting further investigation. Any person or organisation directly affected by a programme has 20 working days from broadcast to make a fairness and privacy complaint to Ofcom. We would not comment further on fairness and privacy cases, in line with our published procedures.