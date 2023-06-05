Ofcom
|Printable version
Update on complaints about Coronation ‘balcony’ comment
We have concluded our assessment of complaints we received about a comment made during ITV’s coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III, and can confirm we will not be pursuing these further.
We received 8,371 complaints from viewers about a comment made by actress Adjoa Andoh during the live broadcast, which focused on the appearance of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Complainants also objected to references to the comment made by ITV News presenters Tom Bradby and Chris Ship.
While we understand some viewers had strong feelings about this comment, after careful consideration we have concluded that the comment was a personal observation which was part of a wide-ranging panel discussion which also touched on other diversity-related topics, and which contained a range of viewpoints.
Our decision to not pursue these complaints further also takes into account broadcasters’ and guests’ right to freedom of expression.
For more information see Ofcom’s latest Broadcast Bulletin.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/update-on-complaints-about-coronation-balcony-comment
