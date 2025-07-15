Update on Enhanced UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement negotiations

An update following the first round of negotiations on an Enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Turkey.

The first round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Turkey took place in Ankara between 23 June and 2 July 2025.

The UK and Turkey have a strong economic relationship, with trade between the two totalling around £28 billion in 2024, making Turkey the UK’s 16th largest trading partner. Trade with Turkey’s growing market of 86 million people directly supported around 57,100 jobs across the UK in 2020.

Economic growth is our first mission in government and FTAs have an important role to play in achieving this. The UK is the second largest services exporter in the world, but in 2024 only 34% of UK exports to Turkey were services. A stronger trade relationship with this fast-growing economy will unlock new opportunities for UK businesses and contribute to jobs and prosperity in the UK.

Negotiations during round one were constructive, with both countries working towards agreeing ambitious outcomes in key areas. Discussions covered sustainability and collaboration, including Women’s Economic Empowerment and Labour rights, as well as the regulatory environments of both countries. Productive discussions were also held on Trade in Services, including Digital, Financial and Professional Business Services.

The UK’s existing FTA with Turkey replicates the effect of the EU-Turkey Customs Union. Industrial products are already fully liberalised and agricultural goods are partially liberalised. During the first round of negotiations both sides worked to establish baselines and respective ambitions across trade in goods.

The government will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors, alongside protections for the National Health Service.

The second round of negotiations is expected to take place in the Autumn of 2025.

Any organisations or individuals interested in speaking to the Department for Business and Trade about negotiations with Turkey should do so by emailing tur.fta.engagement@businessandtrade.gov.uk.