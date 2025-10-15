Update on Enhanced UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement negotiations

An update following the second round of negotiations on an Enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Turkey.

The second round of negotiations on an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Turkey took place in London during the week commencing 15 September 2025.

The UK and Turkey have a strong economic relationship, with trade between the two totalling around £28 billion in 2024, making Turkey the UK’s 16th largest trading partner. Trade with Turkey’s growing market of 86 million people directly supported around 57,100 jobs across the UK in 2020.

Economic growth is our first mission in government and FTAs have an important role to play in achieving this. A stronger trade relationship with Turkey will contribute to jobs and prosperity in the UK.

Negotiations were productive, with positive progress being made in a number of areas, including digital trade, financial and professional business services, as well as investment. The UK continues to seek commitments that will support opening new opportunities for services trade, which is not covered by the existing UK-Turkey FTA.

The round included talks on Goods Market Access, Environment, Labour, and Anti-Corruption provisions, building on initial conversations held in Ankara during the first round of negotiations. Both sides continued to assess scope for areas of cooperation, including reaffirming relevant international commitments and building on identified shared priorities.

Positive talks were also held on Dispute Settlement, Intellectual Property, Government Procurement, Customs, and Consumer Protection; productive initial discussions on Trade Remedies and Good Regulatory Practice also helped build a shared understanding of both countries’ initial positions.

The UK will only ever sign a trade agreement which aligns with the UK’s national interests, upholding our high standards across a range of sectors, including protections for the National Health Service.

The third round of negotiations is expected to take place in late Autumn of 2025. Ministers will update Parliament on the progress of discussions with Turkey as they continue to progress.