Update on Gaza Medical Evacuation Scheme
UK Government update on efforts to medically evacuate Gazan children for treatment in the UK.
The Prime Minister announced at the end of July that the UK will medically evacuate Gazan children for treatment in the UK.
This support comes as the appalling humanitarian situation continues to leave many in urgent need of medical care. Most hospitals in Gaza are no longer functioning at all, essential medicines and supplies are running out and medical workers are not able to do their jobs safely.
A cross-government taskforce is working urgently to get some of these sick and injured children out of Gaza, so that they can receive specialist treatment in NHS hospitals across the UK.
The UK is partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO), which works on the ground and plays a critical role in supporting medical evacuations from Gaza.
The first patients who are accepted for evacuation and treatment are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. They will be accompanied by their immediate family members and will travel via a third country.
The taskforce is working to ensure treatment in the UK is in the best interests of each individual child.
Further patient arrivals are expected later in the autumn.
We will work with local authorities to ensure those that arrive in the UK receive the help and support they need during their stay in the UK.
This is a sensitive and complex process, as patients and their families are likely to be traumatised from the horrendous conflict in Gaza. Their safety and wellbeing are our top priority, so we will not be providing a running commentary on the evacuation process.
The UK continues to support medical care in Gaza and the region. Our funding to UK-Med and their field hospital operations has helped them to treat over 600,000 patients in Gaza. Through support to WHO Egypt, UK funding is helping to treat some of the 8,000 Gazans who have been medically evacuated there.
The UK continues to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a surge in aid and delivery of a framework for lasting peace.
