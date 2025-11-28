Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Update on gender pay gap reporting for 2024-25
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission gave an update on gender pay gap reporting for 2024-25
“We are pleased to announce that we have reached 100 per cent reporting of gender pay gap data for 2024-25.
“In September we highlighted that ten organisations missed the 4 April deadline this year, but all have subsequently reported their data or have been confirmed to be out of scope.
“Reporting this data is a vital first step in organisations addressing potential pay inequality and discrimination against female staff.
“This isn’t just about being transparent, or even just compliance with the law. As Britain’s equality regulator we encourage employers to pro-actively use this data to make their organisation a fairer place to work.
“We are confident full reporting will continue, with our effective enforcement methods ensuring that employers continue to provide this vital data."
Background:
- Organisations with 250 or more employees must publish the average difference in pay between men and women in their organisation each year. The deadline for doing so is 4 April, with the exception of most English public sector employers for which it is 30 March.
- Organisations that fail to publish their data receive a warning notice from the EHRC which threatens formal enforcement action. This can include enforceable action plans or investigations if a company is in breach of equality law. If organisations do not report, the EHRC has the power to seek a court order to impose an unlimited fine.
- For 2024-25, ten organisations failed to report their gender pay gap data by the relevant deadline in late March or early April 2025. The EHRC wrote to the chief executives of all ten organisations, asking for their data to be reported as soon as possible, and reminding them of the EHRC’s powers to conduct a legal investigation if they did not.
Related information
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/update-gender-pay-gap-reporting-2024-25
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Regulator reminds UK government departments of equality duties26/11/2025 16:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has written to the majority of UK ministerial government departments, reminding them of their responsibilities under the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED).
Welsh Government did not comply with equality law, regulator says21/11/2025 17:15:00
The Welsh Government has failed to comply with equality law, according to Great Britain’s statutory equality regulator.
Equality regulator extends agreement with McDonald’s to prevent sexual harassment10/11/2025 10:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has extended its legal agreement with McDonald’s Restaurants Limited (McDonald’s) to protect its staff from sexual harassment.
Special review of the EHRC’s accreditation not warranted10/11/2025 09:20:00
The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions’ Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) has confirmed that a special review of the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s accreditation is not warranted.
More government action needed to tackle racial discrimination despite some steps to meet international obligations, says human rights regulator06/11/2025 11:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has urged the UK and Welsh governments to take further action to improve the rights of people from ethnic minority backgrounds and eliminate racial discrimination.
IKEA UK takes steps to protect staff from sexual harassment as part of agreement with EHRC28/10/2025 15:25:00
Britain’s equality regulator has concluded a legal agreement with IKEA UK, after the retailer improved its policies and practices on workplace sexual harassment.
EHRC urges government to ensure accurate statutory guidance on Equality Act is available17/10/2025 11:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has written to the Minister for Women and Equalities, urging the UK government to ensure that accurate and up-to-date statutory guidance on the Equality Act 2010 is available to those that need it.
Tackling discrimination at work: EHRC launches first equality data guide for uniformed services18/09/2025 17:15:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today published its first guidance on workforce equality data dedicated to the uniformed services.