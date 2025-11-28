Update on gender pay gap reporting for 2024-25

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached 100 per cent reporting of gender pay gap data for 2024-25.

“In September we highlighted that ten organisations missed the 4 April deadline this year, but all have subsequently reported their data or have been confirmed to be out of scope.

“Reporting this data is a vital first step in organisations addressing potential pay inequality and discrimination against female staff.

“This isn’t just about being transparent, or even just compliance with the law. As Britain’s equality regulator we encourage employers to pro-actively use this data to make their organisation a fairer place to work.

“We are confident full reporting will continue, with our effective enforcement methods ensuring that employers continue to provide this vital data."