Update on implementing our local authority assessments: January 2024
In December, we published our updated guidance for local authorities ahead of starting our local authority assessments.
This includes more detailed information on the type of information we will be looking at and how we will publish our findings.
The first assessments are now underway. This week we will be writing to more local authorities to notify them that they will be assessed.
Information gathering stage
We will ask local authorities to complete an information return. All local authorities will have 3 weeks to complete this and return the information.
When we send your information return request, we will tell you what types of information we need and the dates we need it by. You do not need to send us any information until we request it. We have published the contents of the information return request to help local authorities prepare.
We will review the information you send us and start engaging with voluntary and community groups, providers and other stakeholders, to inform the interviews we carry out while on site.
During this period, we will not need to contact local authorities.
On-site interviews
Following the information gathering stage, we will contact local authorities again to give a date for our on-site interviews. This will always be at least 6 to 8 weeks in advance of our on-site interviews.
