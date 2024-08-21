Ofcom
|Printable version
Update on implementing the Media Act
The Media Act is designed to protect public service broadcasting while fostering innovation, so that UK audiences can enjoy the services, video and programming they love.
In May, the Media Act 2024 received Royal Assent and became law. This legislation is the biggest change to the public service media framework in two decades.
What does the Media Act mean for Ofcom?
The Act makes changes to Ofcom’s existing responsibilities as the UK’s regulator of broadcast media, – including:
- Updating the regulatory framework for commercial radio to secure important local content.
- Ensuring that the UK public service broadcasters (‘PSB’) can deliver obligations, such as quotas, wherever audiences expect them and not just on linear TV.
- Introducing new duties to secure prominence for PSB content and the accessibility of UK radio through voice assistants.
Earlier this year, as the Act was making its passage through Parliament, we set out our roadmap, which detailed how we will approach implementing these changes in a way that is fair, proportionate and effective.
Since publishing our roadmap, we have been working alongside industry and government to prepare for our new duties. This has included publishing a call for evidence about updating the listed events regime - the rules which ensure that coverage of certain major sporting events, like the Olympic Games or FIFA World Cup, is widely available to audiences for free.
What’s next?
The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has laid the first commencement regulation before the UK Parliament, bringing certain provisions into force on Friday 23rd August. These regulations are used to bring specific parts of an Act of Parliament legally into force on a specific date. This first commencement order will allow us to continue our implementation plans, including:
- Prepare for our new duties for video-on-demand services including reviewing their audience protection measures.
- Further develop our approach for new measures on how PSBs will show how they deliver to the updated and modernised public service remit across their services.
- Prepare for our new duties for voice-activated platforms, including determining the principles and methods we will apply in making a recommendation to the Secretary of State about which platforms are included.
- Continue to develop the processes for designating the services which will be in scope for the new rules to ensure online PSB services are both available on popular TV platforms and capable of being easily found and discovered by audiences.
We are continuing to work towards the timelines set out in our roadmap and will continue to rely on further commencement orders and secondary legislation being enacted.
We will soon launch a dedicated ‘Media Act Implementation Hub’ on the Ofcom website which will provide regular updates to keep stakeholders informed as we progress our work. This hub will also act as a home for the consultations and other publications we will be publishing in the coming months.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/public-service-broadcasting/update-on-implementing-the-media-act/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Community Radio Fund – 2024/25 Round One19/08/2024 13:25:00
Ofcom has today announced that 11 community radio stations have successfully been awarded grants following the conclusion of round one.
Open letter to UK online service providers08/08/2024 12:15:00
Ofcom have yesterday published an open letter to online service providers operating in the UK about the increased risk of their platforms being used to stir up hatred, provoke violence and commit other offences under UK law, in the context of recent acts of violence in the UK.
Tackling online content that stirs up hatred, provokes violence and spreads disinformation06/08/2024 13:15:00
Tackling illegal content online is a major priority for Ofcom. In recent days, we have seen appalling acts of violence in the UK, with questions raised about the role of social media in this context.
Protecting people from animal cruelty and human torture content online02/08/2024 15:25:00
Ofcom is today consulting on strengthening its draft illegal harms codes of practice and guidance under the Online Safety Act, by specifying animal cruelty and human torture as types of content that platforms must tackle.
Top trends from our latest look at the UK’s media02/08/2024 10:10:00
We’ve published our latest Media Nations report, which looks at the UK’s media landscape and how people across the country use and consume media across a range of platforms.
Clamping down on scam calls from abroad30/07/2024 13:15:00
People will be better protected against scammers who call from abroad and imitate UK landline numbers, under strengthened industry guidance introduced by Ofcom yesterday.
Nowhere to hide for tech firms on online safety: Ofcom publishes draft industry guidance on transparency reporting and information gathering29/07/2024 10:15:00
The user-safety practices of tech firms will be put under the spotlight under draft transparency reporting plans announced recently (26 July 2024) by Ofcom.
‘Online safety risks don’t stop at the border, they traverse the world’ – why international online safety regulation matters26/07/2024 13:15:00
We speak to Owen Bennett, Ofcom’s Head of International Online Safety, about how online safety policy affects us all in the UK and why international collaboration is so crucial.