Update on investigation into complaints made by Andrew Malkinson

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into complaints made by Andrew Malkinson, who was wrongly convicted of rape in 2004, continues to make good progress.

We are looking at several allegations relating to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) investigation that led to Mr Malkinson spending 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Areas of focus for our inquiries include:

Whether officers followed the appropriate processes during the identification of Mr Malkinson as a suspect

Whether witnesses were offered any incentive to provide evidence

The alleged failure to disclose information that may have helped Mr Malkinson’s defence at trial

The handling and disposal of items of evidence.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:

“Mr Malkinson is a victim of one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history. We continue to work hard to ensure his complaints are thoroughly and independently investigated. “Following a detailed review of evidence spanning a period of more than 20 years, we have now informed four retired GMP officers that they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct. “One of the officers has also been notified that they are under criminal investigation for potential misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice in relation to their actions during the police investigation and subsequent trial. “Our investigation team continues to work hard to conclude our investigation as soon as reasonably possible, while ensuring our inquiries do not prejudice separate criminal matters linked to the crime Mr Malkinson was wrongly convicted of. “We will continue to keep Mr Malkinson and GMP updated on our progress.”

Serving an officer with notice they are under investigation does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow. At the end of the investigation, we will determine whether there is an indication that anyone serving with the police may have breached the standards of professional behaviour or if the case should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.