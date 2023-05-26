Update on investigation into events prior to the deaths of two teenagers in Ely

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into police interaction with two teenagers prior to their deaths in Ely, is progressing.

We began an investigation earlier this week (Wednesday) after we received a referral from South Wales Police, due to CCTV footage showing a marked police van driving behind the boys’ electric bike, in a nearby street, shortly before the collision on 22 May.

So far, we have conducted extensive house-to-house enquiries on streets in Ely and have been gathering information from local residents and CCTV footage. We are reviewing initial accounts from the police officers involved. We have contacted the families of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, who sadly lost their lives in the incident.

We are investigating:

the nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the police officers’ decisions and actions

whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit

whether the interaction between the police officers and the boys was reported appropriately by the officers prior to and following the collision

and whether the actions and decisions of South Wales Police over the interaction were in line with legislation, local and national policies and procedures.

IOPC Director David Ford: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey, as well as all those affected by the loss of two young lives in such a close-knit community as Ely. Our investigators have been conducting enquiries and securing evidence in the immediate vicinity of where the events took place, speaking to local residents, distributing leaflets and gathering as much relevant information as possible. I am truly grateful for the co-operation and assistance we have received from people within the local community. We would welcome anyone we haven’t yet spoken to yet, who believes they have footage or witnessed anything relevant between 5.35 pm and 6.10 pm on Monday, to come forward to us.

“We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place in the period leading up to the collision. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that our work will be thorough, impartial, and independent of the police.”

Anyone with information or footage can call the IOPC on our incident line number: 0300 3030771 or email: SnowdenRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk